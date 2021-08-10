Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 17 and 18

Remember, you can chirp at me about your picks by finding the most recent post like this on the Twitter machine:

With Weeks 17 and 18 spanning Wednesday through Sunday, young players scored key goals, laid on pretty assists and even posted a clean sheet or two around MLS. The races for places in the YPPOTW rundown remain highly competitive, and this batch was perhaps the toughest one yet.

Good morning friends. Who produced the top performances among young players (22 and under) across MLS in Weeks 17 and 18?

The Five Stripes have suddenly jolted from a double-digit winless skid to a four-points-from-six road swing through Montréal and Columbus , thanks in no small part to Barco . After earning minutes during all three of Argentina’s Olympic matches, the Boat returned with a bang, notching an assist in ATL's 2-2 comeback draw in Canada before bossing their 3-2 win in Columbus with a well-taken brace.

Connecting well with wingback George Bello (more on him soon), Barco served up four key passes in both matches and passed precisely, and at volume, throughout. As Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle phrased it , there is, “for what seems like the first time all year, some verticality to Atlanta's play” thanks mainly to him. Now 22, is Barco showing that he’s ready to carry his team? And maybe carry out that long-awaited big-ticket transfer at season’s end, too?

In sheer experiential terms, his Gold Cup adventure with the US men’s national team was already a net win for Bello even before he handled his business as the starting left back in the final against Mexico. I’d say he still had that adrenaline pulsating through his system as he rejoined his club, based on the confidence and consistency he showed in Atlanta’s big week.

#ATLUTD interim boss Rob Valentino on George Bello: "I think he’s brought an energy and savviness from a tactical side back from the Gold Cup." Read his full thoughts on the #USMNT left-back here for @90min_Football 🇺🇸👇 https://t.co/fVsTb45FfD

Though he did plenty of duel-winning and other dirty work, that delicious backheel to set up Barco’s goal against the Crew was the head-turning highlight. It feels like we’ve been waiting years for ATL’s talent-rich left flank to really get firing, and now we see the extent of the promise. Kudos are due to interim boss Rob Valentino for fostering what Barco called the “pure happiness in the locker room” in the wake of Gabriel Heinze’s contentious exit.

Schön , like Barco, does the YPPOTW- MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi double here. It’s also the second straight week in which the Hungarian international made it onto these pages, and with dimes of this quality, he’ll stick around a while:

If you’re thinking those two assists looked like nice, easy passes for Schön to connect, I urge you to flip your perspective and respect the vision, timing and technique that made them look so straightforward. FCD ’s 2-0 win crushed Austin FC ’s hopes of a second win over in-state opposition in four days and confirmed their status as one of the league’s hottest teams, a turnaround powered by young legs like Schön’s.

As previously stated, we juggle minutes and moments, data and dopamine, stats and vibe checks alike around here, because there are so many ways to measure the value and growth of young players. Paredes’ six-point week for the red-hot and rambunctious Black-and-Red is a case in point.

He didn’t score or assist against Columbus or Montréal. But the 18-year-old winger was a game-breaking factor in both games, a constant menace on the dribble, in transition and in final-third combination moments, tabulating 0.41 goals added, joint-best among MLS youngsters last week. Paredes won a penalty kick and drew three yellow-card fouls, the final of which prompted coach Hernan Losada to issue a pointed public admonishment to the referees for not protecting his starlet – who he considers a de facto Designated Player – more carefully.

“I really believe that the foul on Kevin Paredes is a straight red card. It's a brutal foul that was only punished with a yellow card,” said Losada of the open-field trip by Kamal Miller. “So I hope the league starts to protect those kinds of players like Kevin, like they used to protect all the DPs.