Top free agents for 2024 MLS season: Lodeiro, Robinson, Vela & more

An early look at the 2024 MLS free agency class is out, as provided by the MLS Players Association. The requirements are straightforward – at least 24 years old and five years of service in MLS – making dozens of players potentially hit the open market.

Included in the MLSPA release are those who are out of contract and those who have an option year remaining on their contract. We're focusing on the first group, as there's some finality to their current deal rather than (usually) a club-led decision to retain them or not.