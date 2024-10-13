Three takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino's winning USMNT debut

The performance wasn’t exactly perfect. Yet the vibes were downright euphoric as the US men’s national team delivered their new boss a victory in his debut on Saturday evening on Austin’s northwest side.

Mauricio Pochettino got a warm welcome and flashed some early hints of what his tenure may look like on the field. The USMNT exacted a small measure of revenge on Panama for wrecking their Copa América campaign over the summer. And the program and their fanbase looked re-energized after spending a good chunk of the last year and a half in the doldrums.

“I’m so happy, because I think the start is always a process when you don't have the time to work a lot. I think in the way that staff and the players apply all the, maybe, another [set of] ideas — no better, no worse, different [from Berhalter],” said Pochettino. “Really happy and very grateful, because I think the welcome is amazing. And yes, it's only that increase our responsibility to deliver a very good show for everyone here.”

At the start of a momentous voyage, however, it’s always better to have a W and some resulting wind in your sails.

The Argentine himself is the first to admit it’s highly difficult to enact anything too revolutionary with just a few training sessions in his first camp on the job. Much of his lineup and game model was based off what he inherited from his predecessor Gregg Berhalter, albeit with a few notable tweaks and evolutions.

“Thank you to the fans. They were amazing,” he said with a grin in his postgame press conference. “And of course, it was a massive shock for me to see my face behind the goal … I am so happy, very good connection with the fans; that's really important to translate this connection to the team with the fans. That is a thing that is really important. Players need to feel the support.”

The new boss can justifiably be billed as the biggest name ever to lead the USMNT. And with hand-crafted signs paying homage – a Ted Lasso-inspired “BELIEVE” number behind one of the goals was particularly eye-catching — loud cheers in his direction during pregame introductions and even chanting of his name after the final whistle, the excitement about Poch’s arrival was palpable in Austin FC’s home ground.

Many newly-arrived bosses have to engage in a sort of triage in the early going, assessing what areas need to be addressed most urgently and what’s useful to carry over from the previous regime. Poch has clearly decided one of his first jobs is to gauge his players’ mental and physical state when they report to camp and endeavor to send them back to their clubs no worse off than when they arrived.

That, he said, is why Juventus midfielder and FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie, a USMNT mainstay for most of the past five years and a key personality in the locker room, did not play against Panama, and probably why Christian Pulisic was limited to 67 minutes on the pitch.

“We want to protect him,” said Poch of McKennie. “He arrived a little bit, some — not big problems, but some uncomfortable situation, and we didn't want to take a risk. That’s why he was training after the match. If he believes that he's 100% and without risk, could be he starts the game against Mexico [on Tuesday, or] start the game on the bench and maybe play a little bit. But I think we didn't want to take a risk.

“We need him 100% in his club. And of course, next time, Tuesday or in the next camp, to be 100% to help the team to achieve the things that we want.”