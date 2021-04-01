Three MLSers make Best XI at Concacaf Men's Olympic qualifiers

US Under-23 teammates Jackson Yueill and Justen Glad were both included, while Canada Under-23 defender Derek Cornelius was his country’s sole representative. The 4-3-3 formation also included former LA Galaxy loanee Uriel Antuna, who helped Mexico beat Honduras on penalty kicks to win the regional tournament.

Concacaf has announced their Best XI from the recently-completed Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament, and three current MLS players made the cut.

Yueill, a San Jose Earthquakes midfielder, captained the US to a second-place finish in Group A. He scored twice in the competition, including a long-range blast in the 2-1 semifinal defeat against Honduras. The 24-year-old looks to have a bright US men’s national team future, already earning nine caps at the senior level.

Glad, a Real Salt Lake center back, started three of four games in Guadalajara. The 24-year-old, who signed a Homegrown deal with RSL back in 2014 before emerging as a consistent starter from 2016 onwards, was one of the US’s most experienced players.

Cornelius, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC center back, helped Canada finish second in Group B. They eventually lost 2-0 in the semifinals to hosts Mexico, though he scored in their group-stage 1-1 draw with Honduras. The 23-year-old defender has already made 13 appearances for Canada’s senior team.

Antuna had three goals at the tournament, including a fateful strike in Mexico’s 1-0 win over the US in Group A’s finale. Now with Liga MX giants Guadalajara, the wide forward had six goals and five assists in 31 games for LA during the 2019 MLS season.