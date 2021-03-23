Canada draw Haiti in Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying, await crucial Honduras game

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Canada are nearly into the all-important semifinal round of the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament, following a 0-0 draw with Haiti on Monday night in Group B action and a 1-1 result between El Salvador and Honduras later that evening.

Both Honduras and Canada are even on four points, though Los Catrachos are narrowly ahead on goal differential. Their Under-23 sides now meet Thursday (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN, OneSoccer) in a match that’ll profoundly shape who books passage into the knockout round as Concacaf’s two representatives at the Tokyo Summer Olympics get determined.

There was an ounce of frustration from head coach Mauro Biello’s team, though, as New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan and CF Montréal winger Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla both had chances to put Canada ahead. Their missed opportunities, especially late in second-half stoppage time when Buchanan led a breakaway and Tabla couldn't steer home a one-timed effort, allowed their Caribbean foe to nearly snatch a winner themselves.

“I think the first half we were able to control the tempo of the game,” Biello said. “We created some good opportunities. We didn’t take our chances in that first half. I think in the second half we got a little bit too loose and in different moments they caught us in transition. We knew that was going to be their strength, so I think the second half we allowed them to creep back into the game from the transitions. We needed to be tighter, better.”

One highlight for Canada was the play of CF Montréal goalkeeper James Pantemis, who produced several crucial saves. Eliader Dorlus and Dutherson Clerveaux were both particularly dangerous for Haiti, though neither could beat the 24-year-old.

Should Canada ultimately advance to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, it’d be the first time their Under-23s ever reached the tournament. Buchanan, who scored twice in Canada's opening 2-0 win over El Salvador, could be the difference against Honduras.

“The destiny is in our hands with the four points after two matches and even though we would have liked to close it off, we knew this was going to be a hard match against Haiti,” Biello said. “Now our focus will be Honduras and to get the points we need to go through to the next round.”

CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Canada Under-23 Men’s National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

Canada, Honduras draw as semifinals confirmed at Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers
Tajon Buchanan stars as Canada U23s beat El Salvador to start Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying
Canada look to make history at Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying tournament

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.