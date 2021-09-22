"This club is about winning trophies": Seattle Sounders laser-focused for Leagues Cup Final

Fredy Montero has been at the epicenter of some of the Seattle Sounders ' biggest moments. He scored their first MLS goal, played in their first match and lifted their first U.S. Open Cup title – all in 2009.

Now, in his second stint with the Rave Green, Montero is hoping to make more history Wednesday night in the Leagues Cup Final against Club Leon (10 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN).

“I believe that this first-time international trophy would be great for the club, for MLS and for every single Seattle fan because they deserve to have one more trophy on the desk,” Montero said.

There are ample storylines heading into this showdown at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, including Liga MX’s budding rivalry with MLS. They've found great success in international competitions, especially the Concacaf Champions League, while the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target last August (MLS win in penalty kicks) only fueled things further.

While Seattle players are aware of the historical ramifications, their focus is squarely on the task at hand over 90 minutes.