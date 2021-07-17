"There is no sitting back": Losada’s resurgent DC United take aim at Philly

“I really like their team's commitment on the defensive side of the ball, how they really get after you; they don't give you time and space.”

“Their coach, Hernan Losada, has done a great job with them. They're very organized, very disciplined, and they have belief right now,” said Philly boss and reigning MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin of D.C. this week. “A team that's very relentless in their pursuit to win the ball. They run, they fight for every inch, and I enjoy watching them play.

On Saturday at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | ESPN+) they welcome a D.C. United side whose front-foot transformation has made them one of the league’s most interesting stories of 2021, fueled by highly comparable concepts – and what appears to be a similarly combative attitude.

After years as an MLS outlier at New York Red Bulls , various permutations of the hyper-aggressive high press have lately been cropping up all over. About a hundred miles south, the Philadelphia Union ’s localized interpretation of the philosophy has elevated them to Supporters’ Shield holders, Concacaf Champions League torchbearers and youth production powerhouse.

MLS has been dubbed a ‘copycat league,’ where successful ideas have a tendency to spread, and a distinct tactical trend is trickling down the I-95 corridor.

Ever since the Union entered the league in 2010, Philly-D.C. has been mooted as a derby of sorts, an incipient rivalry between near-neighbors that hasn’t quite roared to life. While both fanbases carry a much deeper dislike of the Red Bulls, Losada’s ideas have added a new edge to things as the young Argentine sets his sights on what Curtin & Co. have built.

“I think we are prepared to play against any team in this league. Philadelphia has a type of style of play and the kind of formation where they are very familiar,” declared Losada in a Thursday press availability. “They play that type of football already for years, the coach has been doing a great job and they kept the roster year after year. So the movements and everything, it's very synchronized, and they know very well what to do.

"But I feel like we did a good game at home against them [a narrow 1-0 Philly win in D.C. in May], and we did good games also the last couple of weeks, so I don't see much difference.”

D.C. turned heads with their merciless 7-1 demolition of Toronto FC earlier this month, a result that ended Chris Armas’ stint in charge of the Reds. And only one team in MLS (the LA Galaxy) has fewer draws so far than 5-6-1 United, which some point to as evidence of his full-throttle mindset, marked by constant running and cascading waves of numbers thrown forward into attack.

Hungry for success after some down years, his D.C. squad have embraced the system, despite the enormous work and uncompromisingly high levels of fitness Losada has demanded.

“There's a motto that we have in our locker room: We approach every game going for three points,” said goalkeeper Bill Hamid this week. “We're not necessarily looking to steal, it's moreso we're looking to win, and this coach believes that, makes us believe that.