The Pitch: Seattle’s Top Status Tested This Week in Western Conference

Seattle’s Top Status Tested This Week in Western Conference
Seattle Sounders FC are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, but their supremacy will be put to the test this week against No. 2 Sporting Kansas City and No. 3 Colorado Rapids, as all three teams are reeling for a rebound.
Separated by six points and each with 29 games played, Sounders FC (57 points) will face the Rapids (51 points) in a matchup at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+). As the rising Rapids aim to validate their strength, two Colorado wins this week would provide the perfect six-point swing to catch the conference leaders. However, Seattle will be ready with the league’s best away record (9-3-3), which in itself already one of the best single-season road campaigns in MLS history.
Intensity will shift into an even higher gear on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, Univision / TUDN), when the two players tied for the second-highest goal tallies this season go head-to-head, with Raúl Ruidíaz (16 goals) leading Sounders FC against Daniel Salloi (16 goals) and Sporting Kansas City. Both players are one goal away from matching the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Ola Kamara of D.C. United, and each club is unbeaten this season when its respective star scorer finds the back of the net (when Ruidíaz scores: 10-0-2; when Salloi scores: 11-0-3).
As Sounders FC fans anticipate the hopeful return of forward Jordan Morris on the attack, the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the West will be chomping at the bit to take down No. 1. But will they have enough to get past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei (8 goals allowed in 12 games) – who could become the first goalkeeper to allow fewer than 10 goals in a season after at least 1,000 minutes played?
Dike and Orlando City SC Aim to Slow Revolution’s Run
For the second year in a row, 21-year-old forward Daryl Dike has Orlando City SC back on track with three goals in his last four games contributing to a pair of wins and moving the club into contention for a top-four Eastern Conference finish in consecutive seasons. Fresh off his No. 2 selection on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR, Dike’s production gets hot when it matters most, and that’s exactly what Orlando needs this time of year. On Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET / FS1, FOX Deportes), they look to take down the top-ranked New England Revolution for the first time in MLS league play since September 2019.
Dike’s recent run of form includes goals in three straight matches for Orlando from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 against top-ranked teams in No. 1 New England Revolution, No. 2 Nashville SC and No. 6 D.C. United. Around this same time last year, the forward hit a similar streak, scoring in four consecutive matches from Oct. 24-Nov. 8 to round out the 2020 regular season.
New England remains the only original MLS club that has not won an MLS Cup or the Supporters’ Shield. As the lone Eastern Conference team to clinch a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, claiming the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in club history is well within their reach, and the Revs could end their MLS trophy drought in style with a chance to set a new points record if they can secure seven of a possible 12 points in their final four games.
Brian White Making Waves for Red-Hot Whitecaps FC
Timely midseason additions of MLS academy product Brian White and Scottish forward Ryan Gauld have pushed Vancouver to the brink of a remarkable turnaround with a shot at the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. As Whitecaps FC have hit their stride at exactly the right time, going from last place of the Western Conference to one point shy of a playoff position, the two 25-year-olds have led the club to a 7-2-4 record when they are both on the field.
Brian White joined Vancouver from the New York Red Bulls on June 2 following a six-year stint within the Red Bulls system—working his way up from NYRB U-23 to NYRB II before finally hitting the pitch for the first team in 2018. White has proven to be vital to the recent Whitecaps success, scoring nine goals in the past 11 matches, including his first career hat trick against San Jose and a span in which White was responsible for every Vancouver goal from Sept. 11 to Oct. 10.
Vancouver again bolstered their attack by signing Scottish forward Ryan Gauld from Portuguese side S.C. Farense at the end of July, with Gauld contributing three goals and four assists over 13 matches. Since signing Gauld, Whitecaps FC have lost just two times in their last 17 matches.
Hot off a huge win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday evening at BC Place, a Cascadia Cup date with the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET / ESPN+) stands between Vancouver and a spot above the line for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
St. Louis CITY SC: Remembering the Past While Building a Future For All
Friday, St. Louis CITY SC unveiled the team’s plans with St. Louis’ trailway organization Great River Greenway to build a permanent experiential art exhibit commemorating the former Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, a historic, demolished neighborhood where 20,000 Black residents were displaced in the name of urban renewal in the 1950s. Within the soccer stadium’s southwest plaza and alongside the Brickline Greenway trailway, the sculptures from St. Louis artist Damon Davis will be on permanent display to honor and acknowledge Mill Creek Valley. To learn more about the project and history of the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, CLICK HERE
Game Notes
Wednesday, October 20
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
- Atlanta United won a ninth game in the last 12 matches, defeating Toronto FC 2-0 at BMO Field on Saturday evening. Marcelino Moreno scored his eighth goal of the season, while Luiz Araujo added his second of the year.
- NYCFC fell 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon in the third New York derby meeting of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi netted the game’s only goal in the 69th minute to lead NYCFC to the win June 23 at Red Bull Arena.
- The teams had last previously met during the 2019 season, each winning at home. Josef Martínez netted goals on either side of halftime, leading Atlanta United to a 2-1 win on Aug. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, then on Sept. 25 at Yankee Stadium, Alejandru Mitrita scored a hat trick in the game’s opening 33 minutes as NYCFC took a 4-1 win.
- The teams also met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2018, with Atlanta United advancing 4-1 on aggregate, winning the first leg 1-0 in the Bronx before taking the home leg by a 3-1 scoreline.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC, 7:30 p.m.
- FCC had their slide extended, falling to Orlando City SC by the game’s only goal at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Chicago Fire FC reached a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening. Ignacio Aliseda netted the equalizer, his fourth of the season, in the 88th minute; Álvaro Medrán added his second of the year.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Álvaro Barreal netted directly from a free kick for the game’s only goal, giving FCC the win June 23 at Soldier Field.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and Fire FC won one. Fabian Herbers and Álvaro Medrán netted goals in the opening 10 minutes and Ignacio Aliseda added a second-half goal as the Fire won their first game in Soldier Field in 15 seasons, a 3-0 victory Aug. 25; they also played to a scoreless draw Sept. 2 at Nippert Stadium, the second 0-0 result in two meetings in Cincinnati.
- The teams met twice in 2019 in FC Cincinnati’s inaugural season. FCC won 2-1 on July 13 at SeatGeek Stadium; the teams reached a goalless draw Sept. 21 at Nippert Stadium.
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (TSN)
- Inter Miami CF fell to a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.
- Toronto FC had a two-game winning run put to an end, falling 2-0 to Atlanta United at BMO Field on Saturday evening. With the defeat, TFC was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and Inter Miami have won the first two. Rodolfo Pizarro scored a pair of goals and Robbie Robinson added a third in a 3-1 win Aug. 21 at DRV PNK Stadium, then Christian Makoun converted a penalty kick deep in stoppage time for the game’s lone goal for the Inter win Sept. 14 at BMO Field.
- The teams met once in Inter Miami’s inaugural season. Ayo Akinola and Alejandro Pozuelo netted second-half goals as Toronto FC came back for a 2-1 win Nov. 1 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in E. Hartford, Conn.
Orlando City SC vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports)
- Orlando City won a second consecutive game and extended their undefeated run to three games, defeating FC Cincinnati by the game’s lone goal at TQL Stadium on Saturday evening. Junior Urso scored the OCSC goal, his fourth of the year.
- CF Montréal came back to secure a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union at Stade Saputo on Saturday afternoon. Sunusi Ibrahim netted the equalizer deep in second-half stoppage time, his third goal of the season; Matko Miljevic scored his first goal in MLS and for CFMTL.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Romell Quioto scored a pair of goals and added an assist as CF Montréal cruised to a 4-2 win at Exploria Stadium on Sept. 15.
- The CFMTL win in the first meeting ended a three-game OCSC winning streak over all competitions in the series, which followed a three-game Montréal winning streak in the series, and a six-game undefeated streak, with five wins in that span. The last OCSC victory in the series had come Sept. 7, 2016, a 4-1 victory at Stade Saputo. Montréal have a five-game undefeated streak alive in Orlando, with four wins and a draw.
D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
- D.C. United reached a goalless draw with Nashville SC at Audi Field on Saturday evening. Bill Hamid was credited with two saves in recording the shutout, the 77th of his MLS career, moving to No. 6 all-time in MLS history.
- The Revolution extended their undefeated run to seven games, seeing a three-game winning run put to an end in a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening. Gustavo Bou scored his 14th goal of the season, now tied for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings; Carles Gil added his league-leading 17th assist of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and the Revolution have won the first two, both at Gillette Stadium. The game’s only goal came through an own goal April 24, then the Revs took a 3-2 win Aug. 18.
- The Revolution win Aug. 25 last year at Audi Field, a 2-1 victory, was the first by the away team since 2013, a Revolution 2-1 win at RFK Stadium. D.C. United’s last win in league play in Foxborough came April 14, 2012, the Revolution with six wins in the 11 meetings since, with five draws.
- The teams have also met four times in the MLS Cup Playoffs, with United winning three of the four series all-time, last a 2-1 win at RFK Stadium in the Knockout Round in 2015. They have met five times in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Revolution winning three, last in 2017.
FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 8 p.m.
- FC Dallas return to action after a week away, their last match a goalless draw with Minnesota United FC at Toyota Stadium on Oct. 2.
- LAFC put an end to a four-game winless skid, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Cristian Arango netted a pair of goals, now with eight for the season, and also collected his first assist in MLS on the opener from Danny Musovski.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season then set up one from Latif Blessing as LAFC took the 2-0 win June 23 at Banc of California Stadium.
- The teams had last met during the 2019 season, playing a home-and-home series over a four-day span. LAFC won 2-0 at Banc of California Stadium on May 16, as Carlos Vela scored his 13th goal of the season; Vela scored again as the teams reached a 1-1 draw May 19 at Toyota Stadium.
- The first meeting win in 2019 was the first for LAFC in three meetings vs. FC Dallas. The teams met twice in LAFC’s inaugural MLS campaign. The teams reached a 1-1 draw on May 5 at Banc of California Stadium; FC Dallas then took a 2-1 win on June 2 at Toyota Stadium.
Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.
- Minnesota United put an end to a three-game winless run, defeating Austin FC by the game’s only goal at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening. Franco Fragapane scored his third goal of the season; he has a goal and five assists over the last six games.
- The Union extended their undefeated streak to six games, reaching a 2-2 draw with CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday afternoon. Kai Wagner scored his third goal of the season, directly from a free kick
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, and the Union won for a second consecutive meeting, a 3-2 win at Allianz Field on June 2. The Union won the lone meeting between the teams in 2018, a dominant 5-1 victory on Oct. 6 in Chester. The teams met once in MNUFC’s inaugural MLS season, reaching a 1-1 draw on Sept. 9, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium.
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew SC, 8:30 p.m.
- Nashville SC stretched their undefeated streak to five games with a fourth draw on the trot, reaching a goalless result with D.C. United with Audi Field on Saturday evening. Joe Willis recorded five saves for his MLS-leading 13th shutout of the year, tied for eighth-most in a season in league history.
- The Crew won a third game in the last five outings, rolling to a 4-0 win against Inter Miami CF at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening. Gyasi Zardes netted a pair of goals, now with nine for the season, in handing head coach Caleb Porter the 100th league win of his MLS career.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season, reaching a goalless draw July 21 at Lower.com Field.
- The teams met once in league play during Nashville SC’s inaugural season. Pedro Santos scored just after the halftime break and Gyasi Zardes netted a late insurance tally, as Crew SC took a 2-0 win Sept. 19 in Columbus.
- The teams also met during the MLS Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos each scored in extra time, giving the Crew the 2-0 win Nov. 29 in Columbus.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.
- Dynamo FC snapped a three-game winless skid, defeating Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening. Darwin Quintero scored his third goal of the season for the winner after setting up the seventh of the season from Maximiliano Urruti.
- The Galaxy put an end to a nine-game stretch without victory, getting a stoppage-time penalty kick game-winner from Sacha Kljestan for a 2-1 win against the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening. Javier Hernández scored his 13th goal of the season, tied for sixth in the MLS Golden Boot standings, his second in the last three games.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Fafa Picault scored in the first half to give Dynamo FC the lead, but Javier Hernández netted after the break for the Galaxy, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw Sept. 15 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
- The teams met twice a season ago, reaching a pair of 1-1 draws. Cristian Pavón opened the scoring the Galaxy on 12 minutes, before Mauro Manotas leveled terms just after the halftime break in the season opener for both clubs, Feb. 29 in Houston. Then Darwin Quintero scored in the first half, but Pavón equalized on the stroke of full time, leaving the teams in the deadlock during group play at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 23.
- The teams split their two encounters in 2019, each winning on their home ground. The Galaxy claimed a 2-1 victory April 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park, then the Dynamo took a 4-2 victory Oct. 6 in Houston.
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 9 p.m.
- The Rapids weren’t able to make it back-to-back wins, dropping a 3-1 decision to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Younes Namli scored the Colorado goal, his first of the season.
- Sounders FC saw their four-game winning run put to an end, falling 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening. Jimmy Medranda scored his fourth goal of the season, his second in the last three games.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Cristian Roldan netted the opener then set up the next two goals as Sounders FC took a 3-0 win Oct. 3 at Lumen Field. On July 4 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Alex Roldan scored for Sounders FC in the first half, but Michael Barrios leveled terms after the break for the Rapids, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw.
- The Rapids had won the last two meetings in the series before the first matchup this year, both coming in Commerce City, the back-to-back victories ending a five-game Sounders FC winning streak in the series. Those victories came after a three-game winning streak for the Rapids in the series – which had come on the heels of a five-game Sounders FC winning streak in the series.
- Sounders FC have won the past four meetings in Seattle – all by shutout (now 407 minutes since their last home goal conceded vs. Colorado). Sounders FC have won five of the past nine meetings in Commerce City, in both league and MLS Cup Playoffs competition, dating back to 2014.
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m. (TSN)
- The Timbers had their four-game winning streak and eight-game undefeated run put to an end, falling 2-1 to the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening. Sebastian Blanco scored his fourth goal of the season.
- Whitecaps FC recorded a third win in the last five games, defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at BC Place on Sunday evening. Russell Teibert scored his first goal of the season for the game-winner, after Ryan Gauld netted his third of the year; Brian White collected assists on both Vancouver goals, now involved in each of the club’s last eight goals (six goals, two assists).
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, each winning by the game’s lone goal. Lucas Cavallini scored to give Whitecaps FC the win in the season opener for both teams, April 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium, an own goal gave the Timbers the win Sept. 10 at BC Place.
- The Whitecaps win in the first meeting snapped a three-game Timbers winning streak in the series, which followed a three-game Whitecaps FC winning streak, after the Timbers won the prior three matchups. Whitecaps FC have won eight times in 27 all-time MLS meetings between the teams, all coming in the past 19 meetings.
- The teams first met on May 16, 1975, in the old North American Soccer League, with the Timbers winning 2-0 at Empire Stadium in Vancouver. The teams have met 98 times in all, across a number of competitions – the Whitecaps hold a 41-39-18 advantage in the all-time record between the clubs. The teams met twice in the NASL playoffs, in 1978 and 1980, with each team advancing on one occasion.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m.
- The Quakes saw their losing slide extended, falling 3-1 to Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Carlos Fierro scored his first goal of the season for the San Jose tally.
- Austin FC suffered a loss by the game’s only goal to Minnesota United FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening. With the defeat, ATXFC was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season and in their histories. Eduardo “Chofis” López scored the equalizer and the game-winner as the Quakes overcame a two-goal deficit for a 4-3 win Sept. 18 in Austin; they also reached a goalless draw June 19 in the grand opening of Q2 Stadium.
Saturday, October 23
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Univision / TUDN)
- Sporting had their two-game winning run put to an end, falling 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Sunday evening. Johnny Russell scored his 11th goal of the season, a sixth consecutive game with a goal, tied for the eighth-longest such streak in MLS history and the longest in Sporting’s 26 seasons.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, each winning on the other’s ground. Johnny Russell, Daniel Sallói and Cameron Duke all scored as Sporting took a 3-1 win July 25 at Lumen Field; Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored on either side of halftime as Sounders FC took the 2-1 win Sept. 26 at Children’s Mercy Park.
- The Seattle win in the last meeting ended a three-game Sporting winning streak in the series, where they had scored three goals in each. The Sounders win also ended a six-game undefeated at Children’s Mercy Park for SKC (five wins), dating back to 2013. Sporting has won on three of their last five visits to Seattle, since 2016 – their first wins there since a 1-0 win in 2009, the first meeting ever between the clubs.
Columbus Crew SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
- The Red Bulls extended their undefeated streak to seven games with a third consecutive victory (and fifth over the span), defeating NYCFC by the game’s lone goal at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon. Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls after just three minutes, his fifth of the season.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, each winning on their home ground. John Tolkin netted the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute as the Red Bulls took the victory Aug. 18 at Red Bull Arena, then on Sept. 14 at Lower.com Field, Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry both scored late as the Crew came back for a 2-1 win.
- The Red Bulls victory in the first meeting ended a six-game undefeated streak for the Crew in the series in league play. The Red Bulls have not won in Columbus since March 28, 2015, a span of six games; the Crew have won three of those, with three draws. The Crew had won the previous two meetings in Harrison.
- The teams also met last year in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Crew taking a 3-2 win in Columbus on Nov. 21. It was the fifth meeting all-time between the teams in the postseason, which also includes MLS Cup 2008, won by the Crew.
New York City FC vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, each winning in their home match. Brendan Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse scored five minutes late in the first half, leading United to a 2-1 win in the season opener for both teams, April 17 at Audi Field, snapping a four-game undefeated streak for NYCFC in the series, then on June 27 at Red Bull Arena, Keaton Parks hit for the leveler in the 84th minute then Thiago Andrade scored the winner in stoppage time as NYCFC came back for a 2-1 victory.
- D.C. United has never won at Yankee Stadium (two draws in six visits all-time). NYCFC had come away with points from their previous two trips to Audi Field before the first meeting this year; NYCFC’s win at Audi Field on April 21, 2019 was just the second by the road team in the series.
Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. CJ Sapong netted the game’s only goal in the second minute as Nashville SC took the victory July 3 at Nissan Stadium.
Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (TSN; TVA Sports)
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and CF Montréal have won the first two. Four different CF Montréal players scored in a 4-2 win in the season opener for both teams, April 17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, then they got goals from three players in a 3-1 win Aug. 27 at Stade Saputo.
- CFMTL has won three of the last four meetings, dating back to last Sept. 1, on the heels of a four-game TFC winning streak in the league series. The away team won three of the four meetings in 2020 (one played in a neutral site at the MLS is Back Tournament).
- The teams also met in the final of the Canadian Championship in 2019 – the seventh time in the last eight years they met in the tournament – the Impact winning the title in a penalty shootout after each team won 1-0 at home, the Impact on Sept. 18 in Montréal, and TFC on Sept. 25 in Toronto. It was the second time the Impact defeated TFC for the Canadian crown, also in 2014; TFC defeated Montréal for the second of their three titles in a row in 2017.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
- Real Salt Lake won for a fifth time in the last eight games, defeating the Colorado Rapids 3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Damir Kreilach scored his 14th goal of the season, sitting tied for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, and added a pair of assists, now with eight for the year.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, reaching a 1-1 draw on June 22 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The Fire had won the previous home meeting, a 2-0 victory in 2017, which ended a five-game winless streak in the series. Real have won the last two meetings at Rio Tinto Stadium, last a 2-1 win in 2018.
- The teams have met once in their histories at Soldier Field, a 3-1 Fire win in 2005 in RSL’s first season in MLS.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and Inter Miami CF have won both. Gonzalo Higuaín netted a pair of goals, including the 85th game-winner, in a 3-2 victory in the first-ever game played at TQL Stadium on May 16, then on Sept. 4 at DRV PNK Stadium, Brek Shea scored the game’s only goal in the 90th minute.
- The teams met once in Inter Miami’s inaugural season a year ago. Mikey Ambrose and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez netted goals as Inter Miami took a 2-1 win at home on Decision Day (Nov. 8).
Minnesota United FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 8 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Hassani Dotson netted the equalizer five minutes deep into second-half stoppage time, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw July 28 at Banc of California Stadium.
- The teams had last met during the 2019 season. Mason Toye netted goals four minutes apart midway through the first half, leading Minnesota United to a 2-0 win on Sept. 1 at Banc of California Stadium. The teams then reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 29 at Allianz Field.
- The teams split their first two meetings in LAFC’s inaugural season. LAFC won 2-0 on May 9 at Banc of California Stadium, then Minnesota United FC returned the favor with a 5-1 victory on July 22 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Michael Barrios put the Rapids ahead in the 87th minute, but Sebastian Blanco netted the leveler in stoppage time, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw Sept. 15 at Providence Park.
- The Rapids win last year on Nov. 4 in the only meeting between the teams, in Portland, ended a five-game undefeated streak for the Timbers in the series, winning three consecutive matchups before draws in both meetings in 2019. The last Rapids win had come June 17, 2017, a 2-1 win in Commerce City.
- The visiting team has won just four times in the all-time series, the Timbers winning twice in Commerce City since 2015. The Rapids win last year ended a nine-game home undefeated streak for Portland in the series; the lone other win for the Rapids in Portland coming June 11, 2011.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m. (TSN)
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Brian White scored all three goals for his first career hat trick as Whitecaps FC took a 3-0 victory Oct. 2 at BC Place; they also reached a goalless draw Aug. 13 at PayPal Park.
- Whitecaps FC have won two of the last three meetings between the teams (with one draw), following a four-game winning streak for the Quakes in the series. The Quakes wins ended a five-game Whitecaps FC undefeated streak in the series in league and MLS Cup play in the first meeting, their first win vs. Vancouver since March 11, 2017.
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m. (UniMás / TUDN)
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, each winning at home less than three weeks apart. Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral each netted their first goals for the Galaxy, in the first half, in a 3-1 win July 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park, then on July 24 at Toyota Stadium, Ricardo Pepi became the youngest player to score a hat trick in MLS history, in a 4-0 FC Dallas win.
- The FCD win in the last meeting ended a two-game Galaxy winning streak in the series, both at Dignity Health Sports Park, which snapped a five-game FC Dallas winning streak. FCD has won each of the last four meetings in Frisco; they had won each of the two previous meetings in Carson, which came on the heels of a nine-game home undefeated streak in the series for the Galaxy (dating back to 2009), having gone 7-0-2 over that stretch.
Sunday, October 24
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 5 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season and in their histories, splitting the first two. Tomás Pochettino scored a pair of goals and Cecilio Dominguez added the third as ATXFC took a 3-2 win Aug. 4 at Q2 Stadium, then Fafa Picault scored a pair of goals as Dynamo FC took a 3-0 win Sept. 11 in Houston.
Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. (FS1 / FOX Deportes)
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Adam Buksa scored early and an own goal proved the winner, in a 2-1 Revolution victory at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25.
- The teams did not meet in league play last year, but did in an Eastern Conference Semifinal at Exploria Stadium. Gustavo Bou scored a pair of goals and Carles Gil added one as the Revolution took a 3-1 win on Nov. 29.
- The away team has never won in league play, in 12 meetings. The last two regular-season meetings in Orlando have ended in 3-3 draws; Orlando City has outscored New England 12-7 in the last three matchups in Florida. The Revolution have won five of the six meetings at Gillette Stadium, including each of the past four years.