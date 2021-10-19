The Pitch: Seattle’s Top Status Tested This Week in Western Conference

Seattle Sounders FC are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, but their supremacy will be put to the test this week against No. 2 Sporting Kansas City and No. 3 Colorado Rapids, as all three teams are reeling for a rebound.

Separated by six points and each with 29 games played, Sounders FC (57 points) will face the Rapids (51 points) in a matchup at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+). As the rising Rapids aim to validate their strength, two Colorado wins this week would provide the perfect six-point swing to catch the conference leaders. However, Seattle will be ready with the league’s best away record (9-3-3), which in itself already one of the best single-season road campaigns in MLS history.

Intensity will shift into an even higher gear on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, Univision / TUDN), when the two players tied for the second-highest goal tallies this season go head-to-head, with Raúl Ruidíaz (16 goals) leading Sounders FC against Daniel Salloi (16 goals) and Sporting Kansas City. Both players are one goal away from matching the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Ola Kamara of D.C. United, and each club is unbeaten this season when its respective star scorer finds the back of the net (when Ruidíaz scores: 10-0-2; when Salloi scores: 11-0-3).