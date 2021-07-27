The Pitch: Portland’s Valeri Among MLS Greatest with 100th Career Goal

Portland’s Valeri Among MLS Greatest with 100th Career Goal
Diego Valeri ranks among the best goalscorers in MLS history, and that’s not hyperbole. The Argentine midfielder scored his 100th goal in all competitions for the Portland Timbers on July 21, further burnishing his legacy as one of the greatest ever in the league.
The Timbers captain did not disappoint a capacity crowd in attendance at Providence Park last Wednesday, scoring his 100th goal for the Timbers in just the second minute of play during their 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Football Club. Valeri is already one of just three players in MLS history with both 80 goals and 80 assists in league play – joining all-time MLS Greats Landon Donovan and Jamie Moreno.
With his iconic status remaining very much on the rise, Valeri could increase his tally of 10 career goals in 21 games against the No.3-ranked LA Galaxy this week, when the Timbers face their Western Conference foe on Friday night (10 p.m. ET /ESPN /ESPN Deportes).
The LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have a newly formed French force to be reckoned with, as midfielder Rayan Raveloson has found his rhythm on three header goals in the Galaxy’s last four games after stepping in for injured Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. Forward Samuel Grandsir is leading the team with four assists in the last six games, and 22-year-old Kévin Cabral has tallied one goal and one assist.
With Valeri’s goal pursuits elevate him even higher this week, or will the Galaxy’s French trio with another Raveloson header be the difference?
Gold Cup Semis Could Produce an MLS-Filled Finale
Thursday’s Concacaf Gold Cup doubleheader will showcase a slew of North America’s brightest players in semifinal action, as two exciting matchups have all makings for an MLS-laden final that could feature the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on Canada or Mexico on championship Sunday.
MLS standouts have scored 13 goals during the region’s premier tournament for national teams, including three goals from CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto for Honduras that tie the second-most by any player in the competition.
The USMNT – led by two goals from Orlando City SC’s Daryl Dike - has six of their eight-goal tally scored by MLS players, as the Stars and Stripes prepare to kick off against Qatar and Golden Boot leader Almoez Ali at Austin FC’s brand-new Q2 Stadium on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1 / Univision / TUDN).
LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is adding to the MLS scoring charts as well after hitting a brace in Mexico’s 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Honduras, as El Tri gets set to host rising Canada – with goals from Toronto FC academy product Theo Corbeanu and current Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio – in the second match of the doubleheader (10 p.m. ET, FS1 / Univision / TUDN).
"ExtraTime Club and Country" Continues MLSsoccer.com's Special Gold Cup Coverage
MLSsoccer.com will continue their special Gold Cup coverage with “Extratime Club & Country driven by Continental Tire” pregame and postgame shows featuring tactical breakdowns of each matchup, tournament highlights, interviews, fan polls and more. “Extratime Club & Country driven by Continental Tire” pregame coverage for semifinal matches on Thursday begins as soon as the lineups drop and will be available on Twitter Spaces. Postgame coverage will begin after the final whistle on MLS YouTube, Twitter, MLSsoccer.com, and the MLS app.
Canadian MLS Clubs to Host August Home Matches in Canada
Three MLS clubs will gain a major boost of home field advantage, when they return to Canada to host August matches at their home stadiums in Canada in front of their loyal supporters.
As Toronto FC are climbing back up the Eastern Conference standings with the momentum of four-game unbeaten streak, the club will open at BMO Field against some top teams in the Eastern Conference, including No. 2 Nashville SC on Aug. 1 and No. 1 New England Revolution on Aug. 14.
CF Montréal will aim to maintain a level of consistency that has the side above the playoff line and just three points shy of fourth place in the conference standings, as they prepare for their first matches back at Stade Saputo hosting Atlanta United on Aug. 4 and the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 14.
Riding a three-match unbeaten streak, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will play their last match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah against Minnesota United FC on July 31 before returning to BC Place to face LAFC on August 21.
CF Montréal Continue to Impress Under First-Year Head Coach Wilfried Nancy
CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy is making waves in his first season at the helm of a professional team, leading a turnaround 4-2-2 record over the club’s last eight games while bringing out the quality of 22-year-old Americans Mason Toye and Djordje Mihailovic, who have combined for nine goals and four assists over the current campaign.
Under Nancy, young players are thriving. Homegrown goalkeeper James Pantemis has starts in the club’s last six straight games, with two clean sheets over his last seven in the nets, and contributions from other homegrowns include a goal from Mathieu Choinière and seven appearances by Clement Bayiha over the course of this season.
CF Montreal face Inter Miami CF on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/UniMás), and a win could move them up as high as third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Game Notes
Wednesday, July 28
Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC, 10:30 p.m. (TSN)
- LAFC extended their home undefeated run to four games, reaching a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. Carlos Vela scored for a second consecutive game, now with four goals for the season, and José Cifuentes added his fifth of the season, his third in the last five games.
- MNUFC returned home and won a second game on the trot, defeating the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Saturday evening at Allianz Field. Robin Lod scored for a second consecutive match, now with four goals this season for the game-winner, after Chase Gasper netted the second goal of his MLS career.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season. Mason Toye netted goals four minutes apart midway through the first half, leading Minnesota United to a 2-0 win on Sept. 1 at Banc of California Stadium. The teams then reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 29 at Allianz Field.
- The teams split their first two meetings in LAFC’s inaugural season. LAFC won 2-0 on May 9 at Banc of California Stadium, then Minnesota United FC returned the favor with a 5-1 victory on July 22 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Friday, July 30
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
- NYCFC equaled their club record for the heaviest victory and most goals scored in a game, defeating Orlando City SC 5-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening. NYCFC got goals from five different scorers, with Jesús Medina netting his seventh of the season, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi his sixth.
- The Crew extended their undefeated streak to six matches with a second win in that time, defeating Atlanta United by the game’s only goal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal in an MLS league game since July 28, 2018 for the lone tally.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and the Crew have won both through free kick magic from Lucas Zelarayán. In a 2-1 win May 22 at Red Bull Arena, he scored both Crew goals directly from free kicks, over the final 13 minutes of the game, becoming the sixth player in MLS history to score two goals directly from free kicks in the same game. Then on July 17 at Lower.com Field, Zelarayán scored the game-winner from a direct free kick in the 62nd minute, giving the Crew the 2-1 win. Zelarayán became the first player to score three direct free kick goals vs. the same opponent in one season in MLS history (since records available from 2003).
- The win in the first meeting ended a four-game NYCFC home winning streak in the series; the first Zelarayán free kick goal ended a 404-minute shutout streak for the Crew at NYCFC, dating back to Oct. 22, 2017 in a game played at CitiField in Queens. NYCFC have won once all-time in Columbus, a 3-2 win there in 2017.
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Orlando City SC had their quick two-game undefeated run put to an end, falling 5-0 to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening.
- Atlanta United went down to defeat by the game’s only goal, to Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The teams reached a goalless draw April 17 at Exploria Stadium.
- The teams met four times a season ago, and Orlando City came away with points from all four. Orlando City SC won for the first time in 10 meetings in all competitions between the clubs with a 3-1 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 29, then claimed a 4-1 win Oct. 28 at Exploria Stadium. In between, the teams played to a pair of draws, a 1-1 draw Sept. 5 at Exploria Stadium, and a goalless result Oct. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- In the first eight league meetings between the teams over three seasons, Atlanta United had not lost to their neighbor to the south, with six wins and two draws. The OCSC win in the first meeting last year snapped a five-game ATLUTD winning streak in the series.
LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
- The Galaxy fell to a 4-0 loss at FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.
- The Timbers had their two-game winning streak put to an end, dropping a 2-1 decision to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday evening. Felipe Mora scored the Portland goal, his fourth of the season and a second consecutive game with a goal.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Felipe Mora netted a pair of goals and Diego Valeri converted a late penalty kick, giving the Timbers the 3-0 victory May 22 at Providence Park.
- The teams met four times a season ago, and the Timbers won three – the final two in goalfests. In the last meeting, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (two), Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson and* Andy Polo* all scored as the Timbers took a 5-2 win at Providence Park on Oct. 28; three weeks earlier, Felipe Mora and* Jeremy Ebobisse* each scored twice as the Timbers set an club record in MLS play for goals in a game in a 6-3 win at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 7. In the first meeting, the Timbers took a 2-1 win July 13 in the first match for both clubs in the MLS is Back Tournament, then the Galaxy claimed a 3-2 win at Providence Park on Sept. 2.
- Each team won at the other’s ground last season, the first away wins in the all-time series since 2017. The Timbers had a three-game undefeated streak in Portland before last year; the Galaxy were undefeated in their last two in the series in Carson.
Saturday, July 31
Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 5 p.m.
- Sounders FC saw their home undefeated streak snapped after a club-record 15 games, falling 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on Sunday evening. Fredy Montero scored his third goal of the season for the Sounders.
- The Quakes reached a fourth consecutive draw, playing to a 1-1 result with the Houston Dynamo at PayPal Park on Saturday evening.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Cristian Roldan scored the game’s only goal in the 18th minute, giving the Sounders the win May 12 at PayPal Park.
- Sounders FC have a 14-game undefeated streak alive in the overall series. A 2-2 draw in the first meeting in 2019 ended a three-game Sounders FC winning streak at in Seattle. Sounders FC have come away with points on each of their last seven visits to San Jose (five draws and two victories). Sounders FC won both home games a year ago, a 7-1 win Sept. 10, scoring five goals in the opening 33 minutes, and a 4-1 win on Decision Day (Nov. 8).
New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution, 6 p.m.
- The Red Bulls had their four-game undefeated run put to an end, falling by the game’s only goal to D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday evening.
- The Revolution won a third consecutive match, defeating CF Montréal 2-1 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening. Gustavo Bou scored both Revolution goals, now with nine goals for the season, tied for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, his first career multiple-goal game in MLS; he has three goals and an assist in the last three games.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and the Revolution have won both. Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist and Arnor Traustason collected two assists as the Revolution took a 3-1 win May 22 at Gillette Stadium, then Carles Gil set up all three goals in New England’s 3-2 win June 23 in Foxborough, giving him 10 assists in 10 games this season, equaling the most in league history.
- The visiting team has won just twice in the series over the past 14 seasons in league play. The Red Bulls won 3-2 on July 5, 2017 in Foxborough, their second win there in four seasons. When the Red Bulls won 2-0 at Gillette Stadium on June 8, 2014, it was the first for New York in New England since 2002. The Revolution had won 13 of 19 meetings in league and MLS Cup play since that previous New York win.
- The Revolution have never defeated the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in league play. Since the stadium opened in 2010, the Red Bulls have won 10 of 12 regular-season games there, with two draws. When the Revolution won 2-1 in Harrison in the first leg of the 2014 Eastern Conference Championship, it was their first win of any sort in New Jersey since 2007, ending a 10-game winless streak there in all competitions. The Revolution did defeat the Montréal Impact last year in Harrison in a Montréal home game.
FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
- FC Cincinnati went down to a 3-0 loss to Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening.
- D.C. United defeated the New York Red Bulls by the game’s lone goal at Audi Field on Sunday evening. Ola Kamara scored his seventh goal of the season, in a tie for sixth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, his third goal in the last four games.
- The teams met twice a season ago. Donovan Pines scored in the first and Chris Odoi-Atsem in the second as D.C. United took a 2-1 win Oct. 18 at Nippert Stadium. They also reached a goalless draw, Aug. 21 in Cincinnati.
- The teams met twice in FC Cincinnati’s inaugural season. Lucas Rodríguez scored a pair of goals and added an assist, as D.C. United rolled to a 4-1 win July 18 at Nippert Stadium; the teams played to a goalless draw on Decision Day (Oct. 6) at Audi Field.
Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montreal, 8 p.m. (TVA Sports)
- Inter Miami put an end to a long losing slide, reaching a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday evening. Robbie Robinson scored his second goal of the season, his first coming in the season opener.
- CF Montréal fell to a second consecutive defeat, dropping a 2-1 decision to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening. Djordje Mihailovic scored his third goal of the season for the CFMTL tally.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and CF Montréal have won both. On May 12, Bjorn Johnsen netted a brace in the opening 25 minutes, leading CF Montréal to a 2-0 win at DRV PNK Stadium, in an Inter Miami home game, then on July 3, Mathieu Choinière scored the game’s only goal in the 41st minute in a CFMTL home game in Fort Lauderdale.
- The teams met once in Inter Miami’s inaugural season a year ago. Montréal got goals from Bojan Krkic and* Maximiliano Urruti* for a 2-1 win, Oct. 17 at Red Bull Arena.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
- Dynamo FC gained a second consecutive draw, playing to a 1-1 result with the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Saturday evening. Matías Vera netted his second of the season for the Dynamo goal.
- Real Salt Lake got a second consecutive result, defeating the Colorado Rapids 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Bobby Wood scored his first career goal in MLS, and Rubio Rubin scored his fifth goal of the season, his first since May 22.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Justen Glad scored in the 11th minute for RSL, but Maximiliano Urruti hit for a 52nd minute equalizer, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw June 26 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
- Real have a six-game undefeated streak alive in the series. They won both meetings in 2018, ending a four-game Dynamo undefeated streak in the series.
- Real have won three of the last six meetings in Houston, their first wins ever there, also gaining a draw; RSL suffered eight defeats and one draw in its first nine road games against the Dynamo.
Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
- Sporting extended their undefeated streak to five matches with a fourth victory in that time, defeating Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Sunday evening.
- Daniel Sallói scored his ninth goal of the season, sitting in a tie for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, a second consecutive game with a goal and his fifth over the last five matches.
- FC Dallas put an end to a losing slide in impressive fashion, rolling to a 4-0 win vs. LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Ricardo Pepi scored a hat trick, becoming the youngest player to score three goals in a game in MLS history at age 18 years, 196 days. Pepi now has eight goals for the season, sitting in fifth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The teams met three times a season ago, and FC Dallas won the final two. Franco Jara netted goals on either side of halftime, pacing FC Dallas to a 3-2 win Sept. 19 at Children’s Mercy Park, then Ryan Hollingshead scored the game’s only goal in an Oct. 14 meeting at Toyota Stadium. The teams also reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 2 in Kansas City.
- FCD has come away with points from the last four meetings in Kansas City, winning three, the club’s first wins there since 2011. SKC had won five of the seven meetings in between, with two draws.
- FC Dallas have won the last two meetings at Toyota Stadium. Sporting last won in Frisco on Oct. 21, 2018, a 3-0 win, their first in Frisco since 2011; FC Dallas had a five-game home undefeated streak in the series put to an end.
Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m.
- Austin FC continued their homestand in their last match, falling by the game’s only goal to Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium on Thursday evening.
- The Rapids had their four-game undefeated streak come to an end, falling 3-0 to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. Diego Fagundez scored early for the club’s first-ever goal and Cecilio Dominguez added a brace as Austin FC won for the first time in their history, a 3-1 win April 24 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
- The teams are also scheduled to meet Sept. 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC, 10 p.m. (TSN)
- Whitecaps FC stretched their undefeated run to three games with a second consecutive draw, playing to a 2-2 result with Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. Deiber Caicedo scored his third goal of the season and Cristian Dajóme scored his sixth, both with their second goal in the last three games.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Ramón Abila scored the game’s only goal in the 72nd minute, leading MNUFC to the victory May 12 at Allianz Field.
- Minnesota United is undefeated in four home meetings in the series, winning two with two draws. The Whitecaps won the first two meetings at BC Place, before MNUFC took a 3-2 win there in the last trip to Vancouver, the season opener for both teams on March 2, 2019.
Sunday, August 1
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC, 6 p.m. (UniMás / TUDN)
- The Union bounced back to gain a result in a 1-1 result with Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday evening. Kacper Przybylko netted his sixth goal of the season, a third consecutive game with a goal.
- Fire FC fell to a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening. Álvaro Medran scored his first goal of the season, his third in two seasons in MLS.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Cory Burke and* Jakob Glesnes* scored nine minutes apart in the second half, leading the Union to a 2-0 win May 8 at Soldier Field. The teams then reached a wild 3-3 draw, June 26 at Soldier Field.
- The first meeting was the first ever between the teams at Soldier Field. The Fire win in the final matchup at SeatGeek Stadium, a 2-0 win Aug. 17, 2019, ended a three-game Union winning streak in the series, though the Fire did win six of the final seven matchups overall in Bridgeview. The Union have won the last four meetings in a row in Chester, last a 2-1 win last Oct. 28; the last Fire win there came in 2013.
Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. (TSN)
- TFC extended their undefeated streak to four games with a second win in that time, defeating Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening. Yeferson Soteldo netted his second goal of the season, both coming in the last four games, also adding his third assist of the season, while Nick DeLeon hit for his first this season.
- Nashville SC stretched their undefeated run to seven games, winning for a fourth time in that span, defeating FC Cincinnati 3-0 at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening. CJ Sapong scored a pair of goals, his eighth career multiple-goal game, and also assisted on the third of the season from Randall Leal.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Luke Haakenson scored a pair of late goals, the 83rd-minute equalizer and the stoppage-time game-winner, leading Nashville SC to the 3-2 win June 23 at Nissan Stadium.
- The first meeting this season was the first ever in league play, but they did meet in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs a year ago. Daniel Ríos netted the game’s only goal and Joe Willis made three saves in extending his shutout streak to 197 minutes in the postseason as Nashville SC took the victory Nov. 24 at Rentschler Field.