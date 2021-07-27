The Pitch: Portland’s Valeri Among MLS Greatest with 100th Career Goal

Portland’s Valeri Among MLS Greatest with 100th Career Goal

Diego Valeri ranks among the best goalscorers in MLS history, and that’s not hyperbole. The Argentine midfielder scored his 100th goal in all competitions for the Portland Timbers on July 21, further burnishing his legacy as one of the greatest ever in the league.

The Timbers captain did not disappoint a capacity crowd in attendance at Providence Park last Wednesday, scoring his 100th goal for the Timbers in just the second minute of play during their 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Football Club. Valeri is already one of just three players in MLS history with both 80 goals and 80 assists in league play – joining all-time MLS Greats Landon Donovan and Jamie Moreno.

With his iconic status remaining very much on the rise, Valeri could increase his tally of 10 career goals in 21 games against the No.3-ranked LA Galaxy this week, when the Timbers face their Western Conference foe on Friday night (10 p.m. ET /ESPN /ESPN Deportes).

The LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have a newly formed French force to be reckoned with, as midfielder Rayan Raveloson has found his rhythm on three header goals in the Galaxy’s last four games after stepping in for injured Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. Forward Samuel Grandsir is leading the team with four assists in the last six games, and 22-year-old Kévin Cabral has tallied one goal and one assist.