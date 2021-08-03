The Pitch: New England Revolution Are Reveling On Top 

As the Revolution keep rising, could they be tracking to become one of the best in MLS history? New England hosts Nashville SC on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Gillette Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

New England’s unbelievable form is also a credit to a unique cast of players whose last names all start with the letter B. Of the Revs’ 33 goals this season, 27 have been scored by such a player: Jonathan Bell , Gustavo Bou , Tajon Buchanan , Teal Bunbury , Adam Buksa and Brandon Bye .

The superlatives keep coming for this club, as Carles Gil, with his 15 assists and two goals, makes a case for Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player recognition, and Gold Cup champion Matt Turner returns in goal this week to provide even more steadiness in the back.

The New England Revolution are silencing the doubters, sitting high atop Supporters’ Shield standings as the best team in the league with the most wins (11) and the most goals scored this season (33).

Nashville SC is sneaking up the Eastern Conference ladder with 16 goals in their last eight games, the second-fewest goals allowed in the entire league, and only one loss in their 16 games played this season. As a dominating force that deserves more shine, Nashville will be front and center in the spotlight this week when they take on No. 1 New England Revolution on Aug. 4 at Gillette Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Nashville’s front line of C.J. Sapong, Hany Mukhtar, and Randall Leal has produced a dangerous attacking trio that has combined for nine goals and seven assists in their last five matches. Among them, Sapong alone experienced a bit of a resurgence last month, scoring four goals in his last six matches to already surpass his tally from last season. Combined, this trio accounts for 15 goals and 12 assists during the 2021 season, with at least one of the three players notching a goal or assist in all but one of Nashville’s goals for five straight matches.

Defensively, Nashville also has the consistency of goalkeeper Joe Willis with his league-leading seven shutouts to ward off any promising attacks.