The Pitch: 74 MLS Players Called to Represent National Teams for World Cup Qualifying

Eastern Conference Intensifies with Possible Top-Five Shuffle

The adrenaline rush brought on by the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target continues as all eyes turn directly to the pressure of the playoff line. And those intraconference battles, particularly in the Eastern Conference, are already hitting peak levels this week, as clashes across the division could play a significant role in a reshuffle of the current conference standings among four of its top five ranked teams.

It starts on Friday when No. 3 Nashville SC (35 points) hosts No. 4 New York City FC (34 points), with the two clubs separated by a mere point. At the same time, the No. 5 ranked Philadelphia Union (32 points) aims at breaking into the top four when they host the No. 1 ranked New England Revolution (49 points), which are coming off their first loss in their last nine games, dating back to July 17. As the elusive team to beat at the top end, New England still remains uncatchable as the league leader. However, No. 2 ranked Orlando City SC (35 points) will be bracing to hold steady in second place with only one additional win keeping them slightly ahead of Nashville going into the weekend.