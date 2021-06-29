The Pitch: Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field Continues Honored MLS Stadium Tradition

Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field Continues Honored MLS Stadium Tradition
After opening the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States in 1999, the Columbus Crew are coming full-circle on a league-honored infrastructure tradition, as they prepare to debut the dazzling new 20,000-seat Lower.com Field in the city’s downtown arena district, with a capacity crowd anticipated for Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution (5 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes).
As this record-breaking year of Major League Soccer stadium inaugurations continues, Lower.com Field becomes the third new MLS stadium to open this year – the most ever in a single season – and the 25th around the league to be built for an MLS team, following the 2021 openings of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on May 15 and Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium on June 19.
First Goal Wins with Zardes and Columbus vs. Gil and New England
Since historically in this matchup the team that scores the opening goal earns the shutout victory, all eyes will certainly be on Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes and New England Revolution captain Carles Gil when their clubs meet head-to-head at the brand new Lower.com Field this Saturday (ESPN / ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m. ET)
Zardes is riding a wave of scoring for Columbus, finding the back of the net in the last three straight home wins, including scoring both goals against Chicago Fire FC in the final match at Historic Crew Stadium. Carles Gil on the other hand, assisted all three goals for the Revolution in their 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls on June 23. The Spanish midfielder has reached double-digits in assists this season, with 10 assists in 10 games, providing assists to seven different teammates.
The last time the two teams met in Columbus was with a spot in the 2020 MLS Cup on the line. In efforts to gain three points and stay at the top spot in the East this time around, the dynamic playmaker of Gil along with teammates Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou with be looking to come full force at the Crew defense while the Crew’s Zardes and teammate Lucas Zelarayán will be looking to score first in hopes to lead their team to victory.
Daniel Salloi leading the line for Sporting Kansas City in career-best start to season
Sporting Kansas City Homegrown Player Daniel Sallói is seriously shining this MLS season, with a career-best start that features seven goals and three assists, including three goals and an assist over the last two matches alone.
The 24-year-old has played a crucial role in bringing fluidity to Kansas City’s front line from the left wing, as his incredible start has provided the finishing touches and perfect final passes to help Sporting KC become the leading goalscoring team in the league. Kansas City is on a streak of nine consecutive games with a goal in MLS and is the current league leader with a 22-goal tally.
Sallói, with seven goals, is now ranked third in the race to the Golden Boot presented by Audi – behind only the LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (10 goals) and Seattle Sounders FC’s Raúl Ruidíaz (nine goals).
When Sporting KC face off against LA Galaxy this Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the young Homegrown player will have a chance to continue his impressive start and help maintain SKC’s place among the two top-ranked clubs in the Western Conference.
Golden Boot Race Heats Up with Western Conference Stars
The leading scorers in MLS are pacing an absolutely scorching race to the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, as players on the top three ranked Western Conference teams are paving the way through the league-leading pursuits of LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with 10 goals, Seatle Sounders FC’s Raúl Ruidíaz with nine goals, and Sporting Kansas City’s Homegrown Daniel Salloi’s with seven goals.
By the numbers for the No. 1-ranked Sounders FC, Ruidíaz has scored four goals in Seattle’s last five games, netting one in his last three straight matches.
For the No. 3-ranked LA Galaxy, Hernández has snapped a three-game scoring drought last week to net three in his last two outings, which Homegrown 24-year-old Daniel Sallói has equaled over the exact same span for Sporting Kansas City to overtake the Galaxy as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference standings.
After the suspense of a potential lead change hit peak levels last week with Hernández and Ruidíaz knotted at eight goals apiece, Sallói entering the top three in top form is only adding more fuel to an already intense scoring race.
Four Questions with Sporting Kansas City Forward Daniel Salloi
This week, Sporting Kansas City and MLS Communications share “Four Questions with Daniel Sallói,” which invites media to utilize a transcribed Q&A (in part or in whole) for their MLS coverage. Please attribute any quotes to MLS/Sporting Kansas City Communications.
Sallói answers questions on hot start to the season, the blend of young Homegrown players and seasoned MLS professionals within the squad, and his role within the team.
After navigating through the unique challenges of 2020, you've had an incredible start in 2021. What does it mean to you to be a difference maker for this club and to play in front of your fans again?
It feels great. I’ve spent most of my career here, and I love this club. It’s nice to be back to full stadiums because we feel their support and they definitely help us to get wins at home. I hope that every stadium can open to full capacity, and everything starts to get back to normal.
MLS is evolving into a league where both domestic and international young players can break into the professional game – your career included. What’s it been like to break into this team as a young player alongside other Homegrowns like Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernández and Jaylin Lindsey?
I hope everybody starts to get their chances, and there are going to be a more and more of us. It’s great, honestly, and it’s been awesome to see, especially since I’m about to hit my 100th MLS game soon. It’s just crazy to think about.
The complete transcript from “Four Questions with Daniel Sallói” is available here.
MLS NEXT Cup: The Stage is Set for the U15 and U16 Divisions
The stage is set for the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in the U15 and U16 Divisions with four MLS Academy programs advancing in the U15 age group and four elite academies advancing in the U16s.
The four U15 semifinalists are the New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes. The four U-16 finalists are FC Delco, Tampa Bay United, Weston FC and PDA.
The following semifinal matches on Wednesday, June 30 will be streamed online at MLSsoccer.com. The full schedule for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs is available HERE.
Field 4
- 9:05 a.m. CT: U15 Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution
- 11:05 a.m. CT: U16 Tampa Bay United vs FC Delco
- 1:05 p.m. CT: U16 PDA vs Weston FC
Toyota Stadium
- 8:05 p.m. CT: U15 San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake
Game Notes
Thursday, July 1
Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. (FS1; TSN)
- Austin FC reached a second consecutive goalless draw at their new Q2 Stadium home, vs. the Columbus Crew on Sunday evening.
- The Timbers had their two-game undefeated run put to an end, falling by the game’s only goal to Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday evening.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are scheduled to meet twice again this season, Aug. 21, also at Q2 Stadium, and on Decision Day (Nov. 7) at Providence Park.
Saturday, July 3
Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- The Crew rebounded from a first loss in four games, reaching a scoreless draw with Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday evening.
- The Revolution saw their five-game winning streak – one shy of the club record – put to an end in a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening. Gustavo Bou netted his fifth goal of the season, a third game in a row with a goal.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Adam Buksa netted the game’s only goal in the 86th minute, giving the Revolution the victory May 16 at Gillette Stadium. It was the Revs’ first win in the series since May 21, 2017, a 2-1 victory in Foxborough. Columbus SC have won six of the last nine meetings between the teams (with one draw).
- Columbus SC have a six-game undefeated streak alive at home in the series (5-0-1); the last Revolution league win in Columbus was on Oct. 27, 2013, though the Revolution won the first leg of their Eastern Conference Semifinal Series there in 2014.
- The teams did meet last year in the Eastern Conference Final, Artur scoring the game’s only goal in the 59th minute to book the Crew’s place in the 2020 MLS Cup. It was the first win for Columbus in eight meetings all-time in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
D.C. United vs. Toronto FC, 5:30 p.m. (TSN)
- D.C. United had their three-game undefeated and shutout streak put to an end, dropping a 2-1 decision to New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday evening. Nigel Robertha scored his first MLS goal for the United tally.
- Toronto FC had their losing slide continue, falling to a 2-0 defeat by FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening.
- The teams met twice a season ago, reaching a pair of 2-2 draws, first on July 13 in group play at the MLS is Back Tournament, then on Sept. 19 at Audi Field.
- Each of the last four meetings between the teams, over the last two seasons, having finished in draws. In the last meeting in Toronto, May 15, 2019, at BMO Field, TFC took 36 total attempts toward goal – tied for the second-most in a single game in MLS history, and the most ever from a team without scoring a goal – in a goalless draw.
- The teams also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019 – Toronto FC claiming a 5-1 win in extra time in the Round One match Oct. 19 at BMO Field. The game was knotted 1-1 after 90 minutes; the four goals in extra time were an all-time MLS record, both for a single game and for one team.
CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports)
- CF Montréal extended their undefeated run to three games with a second consecutive draw, reaching a 1-1 result with Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening. Kiki Struna scored the CFMTL goal, his first in three seasons in MLS.
- Inter Miami had their losing slide extended, falling 2-1 to Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday evening. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the Inter Miami goal, his fifth of the season, tied for seventh place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. On May 12, Bjorn Johnsen netted a brace in the opening 25 minutes, leading CF Montréal to a 2-0 win at DRV PNK Stadium, in an Inter Miami home game.
- The teams met once in Inter Miami’s inaugural season a year ago. Montréal got goals from Bojan Krkic and Maximiliano Urruti for a 2-1 win, Oct. 17 at Red Bull Arena.
Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
- Orlando City SC won their third game on the trot, coming back for a 2-1 win against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday evening. Chris Mueller scored his first goal of the season, set up by Nani, who then netted the 80th-minute game-winner for his sixth goal of the season, tied for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The Red Bulls bounced back from a first loss in three games with a goalless draw vs. Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Caden Clark scored in the first half and Cristian Casseres Jr. whipped home a world-class free kick in the second, leading the Red Bulls to a 2-1 win May 29 at Red Bull Arena.
- Orlando City won the last meeting at home, a 3-1 win last Oct. 3 at Exploria Stadium. Over the last six seasons in the series, the visiting teams won only in 2019 – when each team won by the game’s lone goal on the road. The away team also won each meeting in 2015, Orlando City’s inaugural season in MLS.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United, 8 p.m.
- Fire FC gained a third result at their Soldier Field home this season, reaching a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening. Boris Sekulic and Mauricio Pineda each netted their first goals of the season; Álvaro Medran recorded a pair of assists.
- ATLUTD gained a fourth draw in five games, reaching a goalless result with the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Ezequiel Barco and Emerson Hyndman each hit for goals as Atlanta United took a 3-1 win April 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- The ATLUTD win in the first meeting ended a two-game winning streak in the series for Fire FC. The Fire have won the last two meetings at home including a 2-0 win last Sept. 27 at Soldier Field in the only meeting between the teams. The Fire’s 5-1 win in the final meeting at SeatGeek Stadium, July 3, 2019, marked the most goals allowed by ATLUTD in a single game in their history.
Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m.
- MNUFC extended their undefeated streak to six games with a second consecutive victory, defeating the Portland Timbers 1-0 at Providence Park on Saturday evening. Adrien Hunou netted a goal for a second consecutive match for his second MLS goal.
- The Quakes suffered a 3-1 loss to the LA Galaxy at PayPal Park on Saturday evening. Cade Cowell netted his third goal of the season.
- The teams met once a season ago. Center back Ike Opara netted a pair of goals as Minnesota United FC cruised to a 5-2 win in San Jose.
- MNUFC have won each of the last three meetings between the teams, over the last two seasons, winning the last match at Allianz Field, 3-1 on July 3, 2019. The Quakes had won the first four meetings between the teams over the previous two seasons, with a pair of wins in both San Jose and Minneapolis.
Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.
- Nashville SC gained a second consecutive result, reaching a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal at Nissan Stadium. Abu Danladi netted his first goal of the season for the Nashville goal.
- The Union extended their undefeated streak to eight games, reaching a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening. Quinn Sullivan scored a stunning bicycle kick for his first professional goal, and Cory Burke added his fourth of the season. The eight-game streak equals the longest undefeated run in the club’s history, also done in 2011 and 2016.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are scheduled to meet again this season on Oct. 23 at Subaru Park.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
- Dynamo FC reached a third consecutive draw, playing to a 1-1 result with Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Maximiliano Urruti scored his sixth goal of the season, tied for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- FC Cincinnati won their second game in a row, defeating Toronto FC 2-0 at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Luciano Acosta scored his second goal for the club, and Allan Cruz added his first goal of the season.
- The teams have met once all-time, with FC Cincinnati taking a 3-2 win July 6, 2019 at Nippert Stadium.
Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 10 p.m.
- Real extended their home undefeated streak to four matches, reaching a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Justen Glad scored his first goal of the season, the fourth goal of his MLS career.
- LAFC saw their two-game undefeated run come to an end, falling 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon. Kim Moon-Hwan scored his first MLS goal for the LAFC tally.
- The teams met twice a season ago, splitting the two encounters, both played at Rio Tinto Stadium. Damir Kreilach, Justin Meram and Albert Rusnák all scored as Real took a 3-0 win on Sept. 9, their first win in five meetings in the series in league play. LAFC then took a 3-1 win on Oct. 4.
- The teams also met in the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2018, with Real pulling off an upset with a 3-2 win at Banc of California Stadium. The teams met in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup in 2019, LAFC taking a 3-2 win in Sandy.
Sunday, July 4
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 8:30 p.m. (TSN)
- FC Dallas put an end to a six-game run without victory, defeating the New England Revolution 2-1 at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening. Ricardo Pepi scored both FCD goals, now with four on the season (with three goals in the last three games), the youngest player to score two goals in a game in the club’s history.
- Whitecaps FC gained a result on the road, reaching a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday evening. Cristian Dájome scored his fourth goal of the season, and added an assist on the second goal of the year by Lucas Cavallini.
- The teams last met in the 2019 season. Ali Adnan and Lucas Veneto scored before halftime as Whitecaps FC took a 2-1 win on May 25 at BC Place; Whitecaps FC then overcame a 2-goal deficit after the 80th minute for a 2-2 draw June 26 at Toyota Stadium.
- The Whitecaps FC win in the first meeting in 2019 was the first for the home team in the series since 2016. The ‘Caps have gained points in eight of the last nine meetings in Vancouver, with a 4-1-4 record.
- Whitecaps FC have come away with points on their last three trips to Toyota Stadium. Their 4-0 win there in 2017 was the club’s first ever in Frisco, Texas; FC Dallas had won the first seven meetings at home, outscoring Vancouver 14-2.
Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 9 p.m.
- The Rapids saw their two-game winning run come to an end last time out, falling 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on June 23. Keegan Rosenberry scored his second goal of the season for the Rapids goal.
- Sounders FC extended their season-opening undefeated streak to 11 games, reaching a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lumen Field on Saturday evening. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season – second in the MLS Golden Boot standings, one behind the Galaxy’s Javier Hernández – and Jimmy Medranda netted his first goal since joining the club.
- The teams met once a season ago, the Rapids taking a 3-1 win Nov. 1 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
- The Rapids have won the last two meetings in the series, both coming in Commerce City, the back-to-back victories ending a five-game Sounders FC winning streak in the series. Those victories came after a three-game winning streak for the Rapids in the series – which had come on the heels of a five-game Sounders FC winning streak in the series.
- Sounders FC have won the past three meetings in Seattle – all by shutout (now 317 minutes since their last home goal conceded vs. Colorado). Sounders FC have won five of the past eight meetings in Commerce City, in both league and MLS Cup Playoffs competition, dating back to 2014.
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.
- The Galaxy won a second consecutive goal, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at PayPal Park on Saturday evening. Javier Hernández scored a pair of goals, now with 10 goals in the opening 10 games of the season, leading the MLS Golden Boot standings. It was the third multiple-goal game of the season for Hernández.
- Sporting KC won a second consecutive game, defeating Los Angeles FC 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season for the game-winner, sitting in third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings, while Alan Pulido also added his sixth of the year.
- The teams last met in the 2019 season. In the last meeting, the Galaxy equaled the second-most goals scored in a single game, with a 7-2 win on Sept. 15 at Dignity Health Sports Park. It marked the first time in MLS history a team conceded the opening goal, then went on to score seven goals in a game, after Sporting KC took the lead after 24 minutes. The Galaxy also took a 2-0 win on May 29 at Children’s Mercy Park.
- The Galaxy win in the first meeting in 2019 snapped an eight-game undefeated streak for Sporting KC in the series, their first win vs. SKC since April 18, 2015, a 2-1 victory in Carson, Calif.
- The win was also the first for the Galaxy in Kansas City since 2007; Sporting won five of the 11 home games in between, with six draws. The win in the last meeting ended a two-game winning streak for Sporting in Carson, and a three-game undefeated run.