The Pitch: Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field Continues Honored MLS Stadium Tradition

As this record-breaking year of Major League Soccer stadium inaugurations continues, Lower.com Field becomes the third new MLS stadium to open this year – the most ever in a single season – and the 25th around the league to be built for an MLS team, following the 2021 openings of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on May 15 and Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium on June 19.

After opening the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States in 1999, the Columbus Crew are coming full-circle on a league-honored infrastructure tradition, as they prepare to debut the dazzling new 20,000-seat Lower.com Field in the city’s downtown arena district, with a capacity crowd anticipated for Saturday’s match against the New England Revolution (5 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes).

The last time the two teams met in Columbus was with a spot in the 2020 MLS Cup on the line. In efforts to gain three points and stay at the top spot in the East this time around, the dynamic playmaker of Gil along with teammates Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou with be looking to come full force at the Crew defense while the Crew’s Zardes and teammate Lucas Zelarayán will be looking to score first in hopes to lead their team to victory.

Zardes is riding a wave of scoring for Columbus, finding the back of the net in the last three straight home wins, including scoring both goals against Chicago Fire FC in the final match at Historic Crew Stadium. Carles Gil on the other hand, assisted all three goals for the Revolution in their 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls on June 23. The Spanish midfielder has reached double-digits in assists this season, with 10 assists in 10 games, providing assists to seven different teammates.

Since historically in this matchup the team that scores the opening goal earns the shutout victory, all eyes will certainly be on Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes and New England Revolution captain Carles Gil when their clubs meet head-to-head at the brand new Lower.com Field this Saturday (ESPN / ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m. ET)

First Goal Wins with Zardes and Columbus vs. Gil and New England

When Sporting KC face off against LA Galaxy this Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the young Homegrown player will have a chance to continue his impressive start and help maintain SKC’s place among the two top-ranked clubs in the Western Conference.

Sallói, with seven goals, is now ranked third in the race to the Golden Boot presented by Audi – behind only the LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (10 goals) and Seattle Sounders FC’s Raúl Ruidíaz (nine goals).

The 24-year-old has played a crucial role in bringing fluidity to Kansas City’s front line from the left wing, as his incredible start has provided the finishing touches and perfect final passes to help Sporting KC become the leading goalscoring team in the league. Kansas City is on a streak of nine consecutive games with a goal in MLS and is the current league leader with a 22-goal tally.

Sporting Kansas City Homegrown Player Daniel Sallói is seriously shining this MLS season, with a career-best start that features seven goals and three assists, including three goals and an assist over the last two matches alone.

After the suspense of a potential lead change hit peak levels last week with Hernández and Ruidíaz knotted at eight goals apiece, Sallói entering the top three in top form is only adding more fuel to an already intense scoring race.

For the No. 3-ranked LA Galaxy, Hernández has snapped a three-game scoring drought last week to net three in his last two outings, which Homegrown 24-year-old Daniel Sallói has equaled over the exact same span for Sporting Kansas City to overtake the Galaxy as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference standings.

By the numbers for the No. 1-ranked Sounders FC, Ruidíaz has scored four goals in Seattle’s last five games, netting one in his last three straight matches.

The leading scorers in MLS are pacing an absolutely scorching race to the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, as players on the top three ranked Western Conference teams are paving the way through the league-leading pursuits of LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with 10 goals, Seatle Sounders FC’s Raúl Ruidíaz with nine goals, and Sporting Kansas City’s Homegrown Daniel Salloi’s with seven goals.

Four Questions with Sporting Kansas City Forward Daniel Salloi

Sallói answers questions on hot start to the season, the blend of young Homegrown players and seasoned MLS professionals within the squad, and his role within the team.

After navigating through the unique challenges of 2020, you've had an incredible start in 2021. What does it mean to you to be a difference maker for this club and to play in front of your fans again?

It feels great. I’ve spent most of my career here, and I love this club. It’s nice to be back to full stadiums because we feel their support and they definitely help us to get wins at home. I hope that every stadium can open to full capacity, and everything starts to get back to normal.

MLS is evolving into a league where both domestic and international young players can break into the professional game – your career included. What’s it been like to break into this team as a young player alongside other Homegrowns like Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernández and Jaylin Lindsey?

I hope everybody starts to get their chances, and there are going to be a more and more of us. It’s great, honestly, and it’s been awesome to see, especially since I’m about to hit my 100th MLS game soon. It’s just crazy to think about.