Four Questions with Sporting Kansas City Forward Daniel Salloi

Salloi answers questions on hot start to the season, the blend of young Homegrown players and seasoned MLS professionals within the squad, and his role within the team.

This week, Sporting Kansas City and MLS Communications share “Four Questions with Daniel Salloi,” which invites media to utilize a transcribed Q&A (in part or in whole) for their MLS coverage. Please attribute any quotes to MLS/Sporting Kansas City Communications.

I hope everybody starts to get their chances, and there are going to be a more and more of us. It’s great, honestly, and it’s been awesome to see, especially since I’m about to hit my 100th MLS game soon. It’s just crazy to think about.

MLS is evolving into a league where both domestic and international young players can break into the professional game – your career included. What’s in been like to break into this team as a young player alongside other Homegrowns like Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez and Jaylin Lindsey?

It feels great. I’ve spent most of my career here, and I love this club. It’s nice to be back to full stadiums because we feel their support and they definitely help us to get wins at home. I hope that every stadium can open to full capacity, and everything starts to get back to normal.

After navigating through the unique challenges of 2020, you've had an incredible start in 2021. What does it mean to you to be a difference-maker for this club and to play in front of your fans again?

You’ve been in this league for a lot longer and featured in more games than most 24-year-olds do at this point in their careers. Have you seen yourself become more of a leader given your experiences and the youth within the squad? How would you describe your role within the team?

I’ve definitely become more of a leader in front of the youth. Over the years, I’ve grown out of that role of cleaning up in the gym and picking up things after training. It still feels weird because I am a veteran on the team but I’m still young, so I think it will take a few more years before I’m a leader in that sense.

Along with being around an exciting group of young players, you’ve also had the opportunity to play alongside some MLS icons. What’s it like playing with guys like Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza and having the chance to pick their brains about the game or anything going on with your career?