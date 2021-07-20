The Pitch: Argentina’s Barco and Bravo Set for Tokyo Olympic Games

In Group C competition with Argentina, Barco and Bravo will face Australia on July 22 and Egypt on July 25 before an enticing final Group Stage match against Spain on July 28.

After winning the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament with Argentina in February 2020, Bravo will be looking to add a second piece of hardware to his trophy case as well. The 24-year-old, who started six of Argentina’s seven games in qualifying, joins the Olympic squad having started all 10 of his appearances for the Timbers this season.

For Barco, this tournament is another opportunity to shine on the international stage after he notched two goals and two assists at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The 22-year-old has already won MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and Campeones Cup with Atlanta United, and this summer, the two-time MLS All-Star could be adding Olympic gold to his growing list of accolades.

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo are suiting up for the Argentina National Team in Group C at the Tokyo Olympic Games, as they begin their quest for La Albiceleste’s third gold medal in men’s soccer.

Acosta and Cincinnati’s offensive trio have another opportunity to earn their first-ever home win at TQL Stadium when they host Atlanta United on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes). With all four players finding their stride during this part of the season, the first win at TQL Stadium could produce plenty of moments to remember in the club’s history.

20-year-old duo Isaac Atanga and Álvaro Barreal have combined for two goals and three assists during this five-match stretch. Brenner da Silva is also forming a formidable partnership with Acosta through the middle of the field that is producing moments like Acosta’s goal against the Columbus Crew more frequently (

With one win apiece in Group Stage action, will Jamaica’s historical 1-2-0 advantage hold true, or will Costa Rica finally prevail to face Canada in the single-elimination quarterfinals, which also feature Mexico and the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Leading the Reggae Boyz will be Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake – the Union’s all-time record holder in games played, games started, minutes played and clean sheets. He recently signed a multi-year contract extension after becoming the first (and still only) goalkeeper ever selected as the No.1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick, in 2014. With Jamaica, Blake is joined by fellow Union teammates Alvas Powell , and forward Cory Burke , who has four goals and an assist this season, as well as LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher .

With a chance to win Group C on the line, 10 MLS players – including five on each side – will go head-to-head when Jamaica takes on No.1 Costa Rica in the final Group Stage match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday (7 p.m ET, FS1 / TUDN / UniMás).

These can’t miss showdowns, featuring top teams from both conferences, could be an opportunity to shuffle the top of the East or to take down the giants of the West.

Austin’s run of form is gaining strength, as they remain unbeaten in their last two games and have added momentum after a 4-1 first home victory over the Portland Timbers on July 1 that saw Los Verdes forward Jon Gallagher score his second goal of the season. For Seattle, defender Nouhou Tolo is making Sounders FC the stingiest defense in the league, allowing the fewest goals against this season (9).

The second match of the Thursday night doubleheader will spotlight newcomers Austin FC taking on the No. 1 Seattle Sounders FC (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes), as Austin looks to maintain bragging rights as one of only two teams to shut out Sounders FC this season.

Orlando City has Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese back from CONMEBOL’s Copa America to help stifle Philadelphia’s young team that has grinded out some recent come-from-behind results in their last three games, thanks to Sergio Santos netting a goal in consecutive matches against the New York Red Bulls on July 8 and D.C United on July 17.

A battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference will take center stage in primetime, with the No. 2 Philadelphia Union and the No. 3 Orlando City SC only separated by one point when they face off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of a midweek doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Midfielder Luciano Acosta has found his rhythm at the heart of FC Cincinnati’s attack, scoring two goals and assisting two more in his last five games, as he has unlocked the attacking potential of a trio of young forwards.

After a midweek tilt in Cincinnati, Atlanta United will return to their electrifying home field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Columbus Crew SC and midfielder Darlington Nagbe’s in his first return to Atlanta since departing the Five Stripes for Columbus in November 2019. The match is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes.

Nagbe will look to make a victorious return to Atlanta as the midfielder has never lost to any of his former clubs over the course of his prolific, decade-long career. The midfielder picked up two wins against Atlanta United with Columbus in 2020, while also going 2-0-1 against the Portland Timbers, with one of those wins earning Nagbe an MLS Cup victory with Atlanta in 2017. Nagbe has been on a tear for the Crew this season, starting 12 matches, leading the league with a 96.3 percent passing accuracy among players who have appeared in three or more games, and knocking in his first goal of the campaign in a 2-1 win over NYCFC on July 17.

Tied for the most draws in the league this season, Atlanta United are seeking their first win since May 15 and will welcome in a formidable and revitalized crowd to the Benz as the Five Stripes faithful have numbered close to 40,000 per match this season. However, the Columbus Crew have been on a roll after opening their new Lower.com Field to much fanfare on July 3 and losing just over their last eight matches.