The Pitch: Argentina’s Barco and Bravo Set for Tokyo Olympic Games

Argentina’s Barco and Bravo Set for Tokyo Olympic Games
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo are suiting up for the Argentina National Team in Group C at the Tokyo Olympic Games, as they begin their quest for La Albiceleste’s third gold medal in men’s soccer.
For Barco, this tournament is another opportunity to shine on the international stage after he notched two goals and two assists at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The 22-year-old has already won MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and Campeones Cup with Atlanta United, and this summer, the two-time MLS All-Star could be adding Olympic gold to his growing list of accolades.
After winning the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament with Argentina in February 2020, Bravo will be looking to add a second piece of hardware to his trophy case as well. The 24-year-old, who started six of Argentina’s seven games in qualifying, joins the Olympic squad having started all 10 of his appearances for the Timbers this season.
In Group C competition with Argentina, Barco and Bravo will face Australia on July 22 and Egypt on July 25 before an enticing final Group Stage match against Spain on July 28.
Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martínez also will take part in the Olympic Games with Honduras in Group B action against New Zealand, Romania, and South Korea.
The complete TV listings for soccer at the Tokyo Games is available here.
Luciano Acosta Unlocking Potential of FC Cincinnati’s Offense
Luciano Acosta has found his rhythm at the heart of FC Cincinnati’s attack as of late, scoring two goals and assisting two more in his last five games as well as unlocking the attacking potential within Cincinnati’s trio of young forwards.
20-year-old duo Isaac Atanga and Álvaro Barreal have combined for two goals and three assists during this five-match stretch. Brenner da Silva is also forming a formidable partnership with Acosta through the middle of the field that is producing moments like Acosta’s goal against the Columbus Crew more frequently (
WATCH GOAL). The 21-year-old Brazilian scored two goals against CF Montreal ahead of two big games against Atlanta United and Nashville SC.
Acosta and Cincinnati’s offensive trio have another opportunity to earn their first-ever home win at TQL Stadium when they host Atlanta United on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes). With all four players finding their stride during this part of the season, the first win at TQL Stadium could produce plenty of moments to remember in the club’s history.
Top Two Group C Gold Cup Teams to Feature 10 MLS Players
With a chance to win Group C on the line, 10 MLS players – including five on each side – will go head-to-head when Jamaica takes on No.1 Costa Rica in the final Group Stage match of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday (7 p.m ET, FS1 / TUDN / UniMás).
Leading the Reggae Boyz will be Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake – the Union’s all-time record holder in games played, games started, minutes played and clean sheets. He recently signed a multi-year contract extension after becoming the first (and still only) goalkeeper ever selected as the No.1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick, in 2014. With Jamaica, Blake is joined by fellow Union teammates Alvas Powell, and forward Cory Burke, who has four goals and an assist this season, as well as LA Galaxy defender Oniel Fisher.
For Costa Rica, Los Ticos will feature forward Ariel Lassiter (Houston Dynamo), midfielder Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati), and defenders Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire FC), Rónald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati), and Giancarlo González (LA Galaxy).
With one win apiece in Group Stage action, will Jamaica’s historical 1-2-0 advantage hold true, or will Costa Rica finally prevail to face Canada in the single-elimination quarterfinals, which also feature Mexico and the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal Schedule
- USA vs. TBD (Sunday, July 25, 9:30 P.M ET, FS1)
- Mexico vs. TBD (Saturday, July 24, 10 P.M. ET, FS1)
- Canada vs. TBD (Sunday, July 25, 7 P.M ET, FS1)
- El Salvador vs TBD (Saturday, July 24, 7:30 P.M ET, FS1)
Eastern Conference No.2 versus No.3 Kicks Off ESPN Doubleheader
A battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference will take center stage in primetime, with the No. 2 Philadelphia Union and the No. 3 Orlando City SC only separated by one point when they face off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of a midweek doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Orlando City has Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese back from CONMEBOL’s Copa America to help stifle Philadelphia’s young team that has grinded out some recent come-from-behind results in their last three games, thanks to Sergio Santos netting a goal in consecutive matches against the New York Red Bulls on July 8 and D.C United on July 17.
The second match of the Thursday night doubleheader will spotlight newcomers Austin FC taking on the No. 1 Seattle Sounders FC (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes), as Austin looks to maintain bragging rights as one of only two teams to shut out Sounders FC this season.
Austin’s run of form is gaining strength, as they remain unbeaten in their last two games and have added momentum after a 4-1 first home victory over the Portland Timbers on July 1 that saw Los Verdes forward Jon Gallagher score his second goal of the season. For Seattle, defender Nouhou Tolo is making Sounders FC the stingiest defense in the league, allowing the fewest goals against this season (9).
These can’t miss showdowns, featuring top teams from both conferences, could be an opportunity to shuffle the top of the East or to take down the giants of the West.
Luciano Acosta Unlocking Young Potential in FC Cincinnati’s Offense
Midfielder Luciano Acosta has found his rhythm at the heart of FC Cincinnati’s attack, scoring two goals and assisting two more in his last five games, as he has unlocked the attacking potential of a trio of young forwards.
The duo of 20-year-olds Isaac Atanga and Álvaro Barreal has combined for two goals and three assists over that five-match stretch, with highly touted 21-year-old Brenner also building a formidable partnership with Acosta through the middle of the field. The Brazilian scored two goals against CF Montréal last week and is hitting his stride ahead of two big home matchups at TQL Stadium against Atlanta United on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes) and Nashville SC on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
Will the combined chemistry of these four players lead to a history-making first win at TQL Stadium this week?
Crew’s Nagbe Has Never Lost to A Former Team, Makes First Atlanta Return on Saturday
After a midweek tilt in Cincinnati, Atlanta United will return to their electrifying home field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Columbus Crew SC and midfielder Darlington Nagbe’s in his first return to Atlanta since departing the Five Stripes for Columbus in November 2019. The match is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes.
Nagbe will look to make a victorious return to Atlanta as the midfielder has never lost to any of his former clubs over the course of his prolific, decade-long career. The midfielder picked up two wins against Atlanta United with Columbus in 2020, while also going 2-0-1 against the Portland Timbers, with one of those wins earning Nagbe an MLS Cup victory with Atlanta in 2017. Nagbe has been on a tear for the Crew this season, starting 12 matches, leading the league with a 96.3 percent passing accuracy among players who have appeared in three or more games, and knocking in his first goal of the campaign in a 2-1 win over NYCFC on July 17.
Tied for the most draws in the league this season, Atlanta United are seeking their first win since May 15 and will welcome in a formidable and revitalized crowd to the Benz as the Five Stripes faithful have numbered close to 40,000 per match this season. However, the Columbus Crew have been on a roll after opening their new Lower.com Field to much fanfare on July 3 and losing just over their last eight matches.
With a win by either side breaking their level 4-4 all-time league series record, both sides will look to earn a vital three points nearing the midpoint of the season.
Game Notes
Tuesday, July 20
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 10 p.m. (TSN)
- Whitecaps FC snapped an eight-game winless slide, coming back for a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Deiber Caicedo scored his second goal of the season for the equalizer, then the fifth of the year from Cristian Dajome gave the ‘Caps the victory.
- Dynamo FC return to action after two weeks off, their four-game streak of draws put to an end last time out in a 2-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on July 7.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Memo Rodríguez and Maximiliano Urruti scored first-half goals as Dynamo FC took a 2-1 win May 22 at BBVA Stadium.
- The Dynamo have now won six of the eight encounters in Houston (with one draw). Whitecaps FC have won six of the eight meetings all-time in Vancouver, with two draws, including a 2-2 result last year on May 11 in the last matchup there. The Whitecaps FC 2-1 victory in Houston last year was the first ever in the series by the visiting team.
Wednesday, July 21
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United, 7 p.m. (FS1 / FOX Deportes)
- FC Cincinnati had their four-game undefeated run put to an end, falling 5-4 to CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday evening. The four goals were the most scored by the club in its three MLS seasons.
- Brenner scored a pair of goals – the first player in FCC’s MLS history to net a brace in a league game. He also added an assist, the first FCC player in MLS to be involved in three goals in a single game.
- ATLUTD went down to a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening, the final game in charge for head coach Gabriel Heinze.
- The teams met three times a season ago. ATLUTD won twice – Ezequiel Barco and Emerson Hyndman each netted goals for a second consecutive game as Atlanta took a 2-1 win March 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, then Adam Jahn and Marcelino Moreno scored in the opening 25 minutes for a ATLUTD win Nov. 1 in Atlanta. The teams also met during the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament on July 16, Frankie Amaya netting the game’s only goal in the 76th minute for the FC Cincinnati win.
- The teams met twice in FCC’s inaugural season. The teams reached a 1-1 draw March 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, then Josef Martínez netted both goals (his second and third in the series) in ATLUTD’s 2-1 triumph Sept. 18 at Nippert Stadium.
Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
- The Crew extended their undefeated run to four games, grabbing a 2-1 win against New York City FC at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.
- Lucas Zelarayán scored the game-winner from a free kick. It was his fourth goal directly from a free kick this season – tied for the fourth-most in a single season in MLS history – and the third against NYCFC, the first player ever to score three against the same team in a season.
- Nashville SC extended their undefeated streak to five matches in record fashion, scoring five goals in a 5-1 defeat of Chicago Fire FC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Hany Mukhtar scored a hat trick in the opening 16 minutes of the season – the fastest triple from the start of a game in MLS history. The three goals came over a six-minute span (10’, 13’, 16) – the second-quickest hat trick in league history (record: 5 minutes, Harut Karapetyan, LA, 6/4/98).
- The teams met once in league play during Nashville SC’s inaugural season. Pedro Santos scored just after the halftime break and Gyasi Zardes netted a late insurance tally, as Crew SC took a 2-0 win Sept. 19 in Columbus.
- The teams also met during the MLS Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos each scored in extra time, giving the Crew the 2-0 win Nov. 29 in Columbus.
Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
- Inter Miami had their scheduled match vs. the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening postponed due to weather. They fell to a 1-0 loss to CF Montréal in their last match, July 3 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in a CFMTL home game.
- The Revolution put an end to a brief three-game winless run, scoring the game’s only goal in a win against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.
- Gustavo Bou netted the Revolution goal, his seventh of the season, tied for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings. Bou has scored six goals in his last seven games, dating back to May 22.
- The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are also scheduled to face each other on Decision Day (Nov. 7) at Gillette Stadium.
New York City FC vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports)
- NYCFC fell to a second successive defeat on the road, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on July 17. Jesús Medina scored his sixth goal of the season, tied for eighth-most in MLS this season.
- CF Montréal won their third game on the trot in remarkable fashion, coming back from two goals over a 15-minute blitz for a wild 5-4 win against FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo – the first game in Québec in 18 months.
- Ahmed Hamdi scored the first two goals for his MLS career for the equalizer (74’) and game-winner (87’); it was the 18th time in MLS history nine or more goals were scored in a single game.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Mason Toye converted a first-half penalty kick and Romell Quioto scored the last winner as CF Montréal came back for a 2-1 win July 7 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
- The CFMTL win ended a nine-game undefeated streak for NYCFC, over the last five seasons, with five wins and four draws over that time. The only other Impact victory in 12 meetings all-time between the teams had come Aug. 1, 2015, a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium.
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (TSN)
- Toronto FC came back for a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC at BMO Field – the first game on their home field in 18 months. Jozy Altidore scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute for his second goal of the season in his first MLS appearance since May 22.
- The Red Bulls had their scheduled match against Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening postponed due to weather. In their last match, they extended their undefeated streak to three games, reaching a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena on July 7. Patryk Klimala scored his second goal since coming to MLS; he has a goal and two assists in the last two games.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Frankie Amaya and Caden Clark scored on either side of halftime as the Red Bulls took a 2-0 win May 8 at Red Bull Arena.
- The Red Bulls are 14-2-2 all-time in home matches vs. Toronto FC. When TFC took a 2-0 win on March 6, 2016, it was its first win ever at Red Bull Arena. The Red Bulls were 5-0-1 all-time in Harrison before the TFC win; the triumph also snapped an eight-game home undefeated streak for the Red Bulls vs. TFC (7-0-1), which began Oct. 25, 2009.
- TFC won the last meeting between the teams at BMO Field, a 3-1 win July 17, 2019.
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m.
- Fire FC had their three-game undefeated run put to an end, falling 5-1 to Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening. Ignacio Aliseda scored his third goal of the season; he has three goals and one assist for the year, all coming over the last four matches.
- D.C. United weren’t able to build on their club-record victory, falling 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday evening. Yamil Asad scored the United goal, converting a penalty kick for his second of the year.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Edison Flores scored the game’s only goal in the seventh minute as United took the victory May 13 at Audi Field. United have now won two of the three meetings all-time at Audi Field, with one draw.
- The teams met once a season ago. CJ Sapong and Boris Sekulic each scored first-half goals as Fire FC took a 2-1 win Oct. 11 at Soldier Field, the first matchup in the series there since the 2005 season.
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m.
- Sporting return to action following a two-week break after winning their third in a row last time out, defeating the LA Galaxy 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 4. Johnny Russell and Khiry Shelton each scored their first goals of the season, over the final 15 minutes, for the win.
- The Quakes gained a second consecutive draw, reaching a 1-1 result with the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday evening. Eduardo López scored his third goal of the season; Cade Cowell collected the assist – he has two goals and an assist over the last three games.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Daniel Sallói scored one goal and set up another as Sporting took a 3-1 victory May 22 at PayPal Park.
- The Quakes have taken one victory in the last eight meetings in the series, a 4-1 home win in 2019. Sporting have won the last four league meetings in Kansas City; the last San Jose win at Children’s Mercy Park came in 2015, a 5-0 victory, which is the largest in the all-time series.
- The teams also met last year in an epic Round One match in the MLS Cup Playoffs at Children’s Mercy Park. Chris Wondolowski scored the equalizer in stoppage time to leave the teams in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes, then Sporting advanced in the penalty shootout. Tim Melia saved all three shootout attempts by the Earthquakes, the first time in 19 penalty shootouts in the MLS Cup Playoffs a goalkeeper saved all three attempts he faced.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
- The Rapids extended their undefeated run to three games with a second draw in that time, reaching a 1-1 result with the San Jose Earthquakes at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday evening. Cole Bassett netted the Rapids tally, his third of the season.
- FC Dallas suffered a second consecutive reversal, falling by the game’s only goal to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday evening.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Keegan Rosenberry scored an early goal and Michael Barrios late, as the Rapids took a 3-0 win May 29 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; the teams also reached a goalless draw in the season opener for both clubs, April 17 at Toyota Stadium.
- The Rapids have won the last three meetings in Commerce City, their first home wins in the series since 2013, a five-game home winless run; the teams had reached four consecutive 1-1 draws there.
- FC Dallas are undefeated in their last six home meetings in the series, a two-game winning streak vs. Colorado at Toyota Stadium ending in the first meeting this year. The Rapids’ last win there came in 2016.
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
- Real weren’t able to make back-to-back wins, falling 2-1 to Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. Aaron Herrera scored his first career goal in his fourth MLS season (78 career league appearances) for the RSL tally.
- The Galaxy fell to a 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Rayan Raveloson scored his second MLS goal, both coming in the last two games, for the Galaxy marker.
- The teams met twice a season ago, each winning at home. Albert Rusnák converted a penalty kick then set up a Damir Kreilach goal seven minutes apart midway through the second half, giving RSL a 2-0 win Sept. 23 at Rio Tinto Stadium; on Nov. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Giancarlo González and Cristian Pavón each netted goals as the Galaxy took the 2-1 win.
- The Galaxy have won the last three meetings in Carson, and are undefeated in their last four home games in the series. The teams have split the last four meetings in Sandy.
- The teams also met five times in eight seasons in the MLS Cup Playoffs, last in the Knockout Round in 2016. The Galaxy have won on three occasions, RSL won via penalty shootout when the clubs met in the 2009 MLS Cup, and also in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2013.
Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 10:30 p.m.
- The Timbers put an end to a three-game winless slide, defeating FC Dallas by the game’s only goal at Providence Park on Saturday evening. Jeremy Ebobisse scored the Timbers’ goal, his third of the season and second in as many games.
- LAFC won their third game on the trot, getting a late goal for a 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday evening. Diego Rossi scored early, his fifth of the season, then Carlos Vela scored the game-winner in the 79th minute, his second of the season – the first time both have scored in the same game this season.
- The teams met four times last season. The final two meetings ended in 1-1 draws – LAFC’s Carlos Vela scored early, but Jorge Villafaña equalized late for the Timbers, on Decision Day (Nov. 8) at Banc of California Stadium. On Oct. 18 at Providence Park, LAFC’s Christian Torres became the fifth-youngest player to score in MLS history, at 16 years, 186 days, leaving the teams in the deadlock.
- In the previous meetings, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mark-Anthony Kaye each had a goal and an assist as LAFC took a 4-2 win Sept. 13 at Banc of California Stadium; the teams reached a 2-2 draw in the final group game on July 23 for both teams in the MLS is Back Tournament.
- LAFC have a seven-game undefeated streak alive in the series, since the Timbers won the first meeting ever between the clubs, a 2-1 win May 19 at Providence Park. LAFC have won three of the seven meetings, with four draws.
Thursday, July 22
Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
- Orlando City snapped a quick two-game losing skid, gaining a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday evening. Nani converted a penalty kick for the OCSC goal, his seventh of the season, tied for third place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The Union put an end to a three-game winless slide, defeating D.C. United 2-1 at Subaru Park on Saturday evening. Sergio Santos netted his third goal of the season, his second in as many games, while Kacper Przybylko scored his fourth of the season for the game-winner.
- The teams met once a season ago, reaching a 1-1 draw during the group stage at the MLS is Back Tournament, on July 20 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- The last two meetings in the series have ended in draws. The Union won on their last visit to face Orlando City SC, taking a 3-1 win July 3, 2019, behind a pair of goals from Kacper Przybylko. OCSC has taken points on its last two visits to Chester, winning there 2-0 on April 13, 2018.
Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
- Austin FC had their two-game undefeated run put to an end in their last match, falling 2-0 to Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on July 7.
- Sounders FC saw their MLS-record 13-game undefeated run to open the season put to an end, falling by the game’s only goal to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Sunday afternoon.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. They reached a goalless draw May 30 at Lumen Field.
Saturday, July 24
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m. (ABC / ESPN Deportes)
- The teams met twice a season ago, and the Crew won both. Youness Mohktar scored the game’s only goal as Crew SC took the win on July 21 during the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament, then Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayán scored on either side of halftime as Columbus took a 2-1 win at home on Decision Day (Nov. 8).
- The Crew have won the last four league meetings after winning both meetings in 2019. Atlanta United won each of the first four matchups, over 2017-18.
- The teams met in the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017, Crew SC advancing via a dramatic penalty kick shootout after the teams played to a scoreless draw over 120 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m. (TSN)
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, reaching a pair of 2-2 draws, on April 6 at BMO Field, and Sept. 29 at SeatGeek Stadium.
- TFC now has a 11-game undefeated streak alive in the series (8-0-3), dating back to Sept. 26, 2015. The Fire’s last victory in the series came on April 4, 2015, a 3-2 win in Bridgeview, Ill., which capped a 12-game Fire undefeated streak in the series (6-0-6), dating back to 2010.
- TFC won the final three meetings at SeatGeek Stadium, its only wins ever there. The Fire had come away with five wins and five draws in the first 10 meetings all-time in Bridgeview. TFC is undefeated in the past nine encounters at BMO Field.
Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.
- MNUFC won for a third time in the last five games, defeating Seattle Sounders FC by the game’s only goal at Allianz Field on Sunday afternoon. Robin Lod scored his third goal of the season in his first match back with the club following Euro 2020.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Adrien Hunou scored the game’s only goal after just two minutes, the earliest goal in MNUFC’s MLS history, for the win June 26 at Providence Park.
- MNUFC are now undefeated over the last six meetings in all competitions vs. the Timbers. Portland’s last victory in the series came April 14, 2018, a 3-2 win at home.
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral each netted their first goals for the Galaxy, in the first half, in a 3-1 win July 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
- The Galaxy have won the last two meetings in the series, both at Dignity Health Sports Park, ending a five-game FC Dallas winning streak. FCD has won each of the last three meetings in Frisco; they had won each of the two previous meetings in Carson, which came on the heels of a nine-game home undefeated streak in the series for the Galaxy (dating back to 2009), having gone 7-0-2 over that stretch.
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. Luciano Acosta and Brenner gave FCC a two-goal lead after 12 minutes, but Jhonder Cadíz and Randall Leal scored for Nashville SC, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw April 17 at Nissan Stadium.
- They have one more meeting scheduled in the 2020 regular season, Oct. 27 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m.
- The teams met three times a season ago. In the final meeting, Sept. 12 at Rio Tinto Stadium, the Rapids took a 5-0 victory, the largest margin of victory in the club’s 25 seasons and their first win in the series since 2017. RSL won the first two meetings, a 4-1 win Aug. 22 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, and a 2-0 victory during group play at the MLS is Back Tournament.
- The Rapids victory in the final meeting also ended a 17-game home undefeated streak for Real vs. Colorado. The last previous win for the Rapids in Utah was a 2-0 triumph April 30, 2007 at Rice-Eccles Stadium; RSL won 13 of the next 17 home meetings, with four draws. RSL has won the last three meetings in Commerce City; they have come away with points on eight of their past 11 trips there (six wins, two draws, dating back to 2013).
- The rivals play for the Rocky Mountain Cup, a trophy awarded by the supporters’ groups of both teams.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 10 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Memo Rodríguez and Maximiliano Urruti scored on either side of halftime as Dynamo FC took the 2-1 victory in the season opener for both clubs, April 16 at BBVA Stadium.
- The Quakes have won once at BBVA Stadium in nine meetings, a 1-0 win in 2015. The Dynamo last won in San Jose in 2016 (the teams reached a draw there in 2018).
- The two teams have shared a pitched rivalry since the Earthquakes returned to the league in 2008, after the Dynamo moved to Houston from San Jose in 2006. The Dynamo have won 14 meetings and the Quakes nine, with three draws.
Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m. (TSN)
- The teams met twice a season ago, each winning once. LAFC set an MLS record by scoring the first four goals in the opening 14 minutes, and tied the MLS record with the first five goals in the opening 33 minutes (equaling the mark set by Seattle Sounders FC just 13 days earlier) in rolling to a 6-0 win at Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 23. It was the second time in two meetings in Los Angeles scored six goals. Then on Oct. 14, Lucas Cavallini scored once in each half as Whitecaps FC took a 2-1 win at Providence Park in Portland.
- The teams split their two meetings in 2019, each winning on their home ground, Whitecaps FC by the game’s only goal April 17 at BC Place, and LAFC taking a 6-1 win July 6 in downtown Los Angeles.
Sunday, July 25
New England Evolution vs. CF Montréal, 6 p.m. (TSN; TVA Sports)
- The teams met four times a season ago, and the Revolution took the final three. Kekuta Manneh, Teal Bunbury and Adam Buksa all scored as New England took a 3-2 win Oct. 14 at Red Bull Arena; Henry Kessler, Gustavo Bou and Diego Fagundez netted goals as the Revolution won 3-1 on Sept. 23 at Gillette Stadium. The teams also met in group play in the MLS is Back Tournament, Gustavo Bou scoring the game’s only goal to give New England the win on July 9.
- On Opening Day (Feb. 29) at Olympic Stadium, Teal Bunbury gave the Revolution an early lead, but Romell Quioto and Maxi Urruti scored on either side of halftime to give the Impact the 2-1 win. The win extended Montréal’s then-home undefeated streak in the series to three games.
New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Nani scored early in the second half to give OCSC the lead, but Valentin Castellanos converted a late penalty kick, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw May 8 at Exploria Stadium. NYCFC has come away with points in the last five matches at Exploria Stadium, winning the first two before gaining draws the last three.
- The teams have played to draws in four of their last five meetings, over the last three seasons. The only win in that time – a 3-1 Orlando City victory in the MLS is Back Tournament – ended a six-game NYCFC undefeated streak in the league series. NYCFC has come away with points on their last five trips to Orlando, OCSC last winning at home in the series in 2017.
- The teams also met last year in an epic match in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs, Orlando City taking the victory in the club’s first-ever game in the MLS Cup Playoffs in remarkable circumstances, winning in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw on Nov. 21 at Exploria Stadium. Rodrigo Schlegel was the hero, stopping one of two penalty kicks he saved after he took over between the posts following the red card issued to starting goalkeeper Pedro Gallese during the penalty shootout.
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Gonzalo and Federico Higuaín each scored – the first pair of brothers to score in the same game in MLS history – as Inter Miami CF took a 2-1 win April 24 at Subaru Park.
- The teams met twice in Inter Miami’s inaugural campaign, and the Union won both. Kai Wagner and Kacper Przybylko netted goals as the Union took a 2-1 win during group play at the MLS is Back Tournament on July 14; Anthony Fontana, Ilsinho and Brenden Aaronson all netted goals as the Union claimed a 3-0 win Sept. 27 at Subaru Park.
D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m.
- The teams met twice a season ago, each winning on the other’s home ground. Erik Sorga scored his first MLS goal eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to give United the 1-0 win on Sept. 2 at Red Bull Arena – the latest in MLS history the game’s only goal was scored. Then on Sept. 12 at Audi Field, Aaron Long and Danny Royer scored either side of halftime for a Red Bulls 2-1 win.
- The United victory in the first meeting ended a 10-game Red Bulls undefeated streak in the series, with United’s last previous win coming on May 13, 2016, at RFK Stadium. The United victory also ended a 10-game Red Bulls undefeated streak in regular season matches at Red Bull Arena, their first win in Harrison since 2011. The Red Bulls have won three of the four meetings all-time at Audi Field.
- The teams have met 97 times in all competitions over the years – the most of any two clubs in MLS history. New York has won 36 and United have won 44, including a 7-4-2 record in the postseason. They play for the Atlantic Cup, awarded to the winner of the season series by supporters’ groups from both clubs.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
- The teams last met during the 2019 season, and Sporting KC won both by 3-2 scorelines, May 26 at Children’s Mercy Park, and Aug. 4 in Seattle.
- Sporting are undefeated at home in the series over the last six meetings, with five wins in that time, dating back to 2013. Sporting has won on two of their last four visits to Seattle, since 2016 – their first wins there since a 1-0 win in 2009, the first meeting ever between the clubs.