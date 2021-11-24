Thanksgiving Day Clash in Colorado Kicks off Conference Semifinal Action

NEW YORK (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021) – Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal action kicks off this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, as Western Conference No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers live at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports.

Rounding out Western Conference Semifinal action, No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake will travel to Kansas City to face No. 3 seed Sporting Kansas City on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET live on ABC and ESPN Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports.

Following the Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake match on Nov. 28, the Eastern Conference Semifinals kick off as No. 2 seed Philadelphia Union play host to No. 3 seed Nashville SC at 5:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports.

All eyes will be on the final match of the Conference Semifinal round to see if the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, and Supporters’ Shield winner New England Revolution can top No. 4 seed New York City FC at home in Gillette Stadium. The game will take place on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and air live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports.

For more information about the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs, please visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)

(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed will have a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed)

Saturday, Nov. 20 Doubleheader

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sunday, Nov. 21 Doubleheader

New York City FC 2-0 Atlanta United

Portland Timbers 3-1 Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Nashville SC 3-1 Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-6) Real Salt Lake

Conference Semifinals (Four Games)

(The No. 1 seed will play the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 will play the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

4:30 p.m. ET Colorado Rapids (1) vs. Portland Timbers (4)

(FOX / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Nov. 28 Doubleheader

3 p.m. ET Sporting Kansas City (3) vs. Real Salt Lake (7)

(ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

5:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia Union (2) vs. Nashville SC (3)

(ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Tuesday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. ET New England Revolution (1) vs. New York City FC (4)

(FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Conference Finals (Two Games)

(Advancing two Eastern Conference teams will play in the Eastern Conference Final and the two advancing Western Conference teams will play in the Western Conference Final. Gamers are hosted by the team with the higher regular season points total.)

Saturday, Dec. 4

6:30 p.m. ET (FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Dec. 5

3 p.m. ET (ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

MLS Cup (One Game)

(Eastern Conference Final winner vs. Western Conference Final winner, hosted by the team with the most regular season points)