Tesho Akindele turns to "building the better neighborhood" after MLS career

Most players squeeze every last drop out of their time on the pitch, competing until their bodies or opportunities for playing time give out. That makes Tesho Akindele , who last week called time on his MLS career at the age of 30, something of an exception.

That transition won’t take place in coaching or broadcasting, but in the rapidly-emerging field sometimes dubbed urbanism. That and other labels are shorthand for a broad but interconnected range of civic and economic topics, from real estate development and affordable housing to urban planning and land use and infrastructure.

“I was hoping for like, three years to play; I ended up playing nine. But I was always [thinking], it could end any day, and I need to be prepared for what's next. Because I had a wife, I was hoping to have kids, now I do have kids. You have responsibilities, so I always wanted to make sure I was able to just get a smooth, easy transition, provide for my family whenever the game ended.”

“Honestly, I completely went in the league way longer than I would have ever imagined,” the Nigerian-Canadian-American striker and father of two told MLSsoccer.com in a wide-ranging conversation after his announcement.

The power of social media

And in another sharp contrast to the professional athletic norm, Akindele says “it's almost entirely thanks to Twitter” that he’s on this new path in life.

It turns out that the guy who scored 43 goals and 16 assists over 237 career MLS regular-season games also “might be the highest-profile, vocally urbanist professional athlete,” in the words of planner/engineer Ray Delehanty, who creates urbanism video content under the tag CityNerd.

“I just made a conscious decision about a year ago, maybe a little bit more,” Akindele recalled of his social-media approach, “to start talking about things that I'm interested in outside of soccer. Because you follow a lot of athletes, and a lot of us, we post when there’s a game, like ‘game day tomorrow, really excited’ or ‘it was a good game’ and you post a picture of yourself, and that's great.

“But I also know that a lot of athletes are kind of holding part of themselves back. People are interested in other stuff off the field, whether it's music or video games or real estate, in my situation, or business, and you don't hear a lot of athletes talking about that. … I was interested in affordable housing. And then through interactions with other people on Twitter, it guided me to something that I found I was specifically passionate about.”

Akindele, in the jargon of this sector, is a YIMBY. That’s short for “yes in my backyard,” the converse of the term NIMBY, or “not in my backyard,” used to refer to residents and other entities who resist various new construction or development projects in their area. To cite one example, many blame the latter attitude for crimping the pace of housing construction across the United States and Canada in recent years, reducing access to affordable housing, raising costs of living and fueling homelessness.

This also runs to more intangible matters – like cultivating compact, walkable neighborhoods with higher quality of life, more shared public spaces, shorter commutes and less pollution and fossil-fuel consumption.

“Just building a little bit more density, especially around transit stations – like where I moved here in North Carolina, they have a light rail, and I’m a few minutes’ walking away from the light rail,” said Akindele. “And then they have huge apartment complexes all up and down the light rail stops. So I think that's a good idea.

“Opening zoning up so that you can have more things sprinkled right into residential neighborhoods, it's a good idea. So you can walk right to the local bakery or whatever and get a few of your daily chores done without cars. I think stuff like that, just bringing everything a little bit closer together – including people. Bringing people closer together and bringing the places you need to go a little bit closer together.”

A different perspective

Akindele credits a combination of life experiences and learning processes for guiding him towards concepts like density, mixed-use and transit-centered planning as tools for addressing bigger challenges like gentrification, economic justice and climate change. Some of that actually happened in MLS locker rooms, like his chats with his former Orlando City teammate Ercan Kara, who admitted to Akindele that he was “just shocked” by the consequences of the car-centric culture found in most of North America.