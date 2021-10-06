Ten players who will define the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race

Some folks may well have already buried the Red Bulls in their view of the playoff race, and that's fine. However you feel about their postseason chances, they will have plenty of say in how it goes. That's because all seven of their games are lined up to have serious table finish implications. And hey, remember when Fabio was bagging the odd sexy goal and setting up loads of looks for teammates, and the Red Bulls were actually a bit scary? If he can shake off a calf knock over the international break and pick up where he left off in his last two outings, they can be plenty scary again.