"Surreal moment": Matt Bersano's PK heroics send San Jose past Seattle in Open Cup

Players dream of being their team’s US Open Cup hero, and on Wednesday night an unlikely source seized that role for the San Jose Earthquakes .

Matt Bersano was immense in booking a Round of 16 ticket over Seattle Sounders FC after a 2-2 draw persisted through extra time.

Come the 11th round of penalty kicks, the goalkeeper denied his Sounders counterpart Stefan Cleveland from the spot and then deposited his own finish, sealing the road upset at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash.

It was a goalie wars moment from the training ground come to life, one that sealed a 10-9 PK victory.

“I’ve been shooting the ball my whole life,” Bersano said. "I’ve been shooting it as much as I’ve been playing in goal. Making the save I think was more difficult, especially with the way he hit it and the fact that it hit my hands and hit part of my face too. But when you’re lining up to shoot that, I’ve done that kick a thousand times. I’ve gone both ways. I’ve hit it wherever it needed to be to score.