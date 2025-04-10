Stunning ending! Vancouver Whitecaps send Pumas packing from Champions Cup

"And you don't know that when you start out the tournament, of course, you hope you go along. But you're up against tough opponents all the time and also playing under different circumstances."

"This is high up as a coach... I don't know how high I would rank it, but it's definitely up there," he told reporters after the match. "Getting to the semifinal stage in Concacaf is not something that comes along very often.

For head coach Jesper Sørensen, who took over the club this winter, it's hard to top this moment.

As they enjoy a strong start to their MLS season, the Canadian side is also authoring a historic run in Concacaf Champions Cup play. With Tristan Blackmon 's extraordinary 93rd-minute equalizer, the Whitecaps have advanced past Mexican giants Pumas on away goals to set up a mouthwatering matchup against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Giant slayers

Vancouver have stacked back-to-back wins against Mexican powerhouses in the last two rounds, knocking both Monterrey and Pumas out of the competition.

Since 2008, MLS clubs have beaten Liga MX opponents on the road in the second leg without winning the first leg outright just three times. The Whitecaps have two of those three wins in 2025.

"I think that we've done it twice, I think it's big, but it's up to others to rank it overall," Sørensen said.

"... As a new coach in MLS, I think it's up to others to really talk about the difference between the Mexican and the MLS teams. I don't really think that we played the game that I thought we could and should. But we hung in there."

With another incredibly difficult matchup against Miami on the docket, Sørensen is still making time to enjoy this victory.

"It's happy emotions. It's always good feelings," he reflected. "These feelings you cannot just produce out of you; you have to go through a lot to get feelings like this.