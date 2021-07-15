Stu Holden on which USMNT newcomer can be a factor in World Cup qualifying

The US men's national team continues its 2021 Conacaf Gold Cup campaign on Thursday with its Group B matchup against Martinique (9:30 pm ET | FS1), meaning that the players selected by head coach Gregg Berhalter will be afforded another chance to make their case for inclusion when the USMNT kicks off World Cup Qualifying in September.

With that in mind, FOX Sports analyst Stu Holden joined hosts Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the latest episode of The Call Up to discuss a variety of USMNT-related topics, chief among them who exactly he's keeping an eye on to show they deserve to be a part of the WCQs.

"I think for this national team the challenge is going to be in the Gold Cup without your top eight to 10 players — is how do these guys maintain that momentum and win a trophy at the end of it?" Holden said. "Because it's all about winning a trophy. And it's not going to look the same but really it's about competing and continuing to build a culture, so I think that's the most important thing that I've taken away from this tournament, and who can emerge as individuals and say to Gregg Berhalter: 'Hey, I need to be in your squad come World Cup Qualifying in September.'"