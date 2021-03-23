Stephen Glass named Aberdeen FC manager, departs Atlanta United

“We can’t thank Stephen enough for his contributions to the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a release. “For the past three seasons, he has played a crucial role in the development of players across all levels of the club, from academy to first team. Stephen will undoubtedly be missed, but we are excited for his opportunity to lead the club where he made his professional debut.”

Before getting the Aberdeen gig, the 44-year-old returned to his post as head coach of USL Championship side Atlanta United 2. He was initially promoted from within Atlanta’s organization, becoming an academy coach in August 2018 before getting the lead ATL UTD 2 role in January 2019.

Glass was initially handed the interim role after the club mutually agreed to part ways with Frank de Boer in July 2020, last leading them to a 1-0 win over Club America in the Concacaf Champions League .

Stephen Glass, who led Atlanta United on an interim basis during most of the 2020 MLS season, has been named manager of Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, it was announced Tuesday.

Glass played for Aberdeen from 1994-98, making more than 110 appearances and scoring eight goals during five seasons as a midfielder. Aberdeen are currently fourth in Scotland’s top flight and were last led by Derek McInnes, who left the club in March.

Atlanta United and Aberdeen have a strategic partnership, one that resulted in Venezuelan right back Ronald Hernandez joining the Five Stripes on loan earlier this offseason.

“It is a real honor to be named Aberdeen FC manager,” Glass said in a release. “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.”