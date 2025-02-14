St. Louis CITY SC unveil 2025 Forever CITY Red Kit

St. Louis CITY SC have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, the Forever CITY Red Kit by adidas.

St. Louis' signature color is again at the heart of their 2025-26 club kit, celebrating the club’s culture, rituals and traditions with head-to-toe CITY Red.

The kit pays tribute to St. Louis soccer history, with five diagonal lines serving as a nod to the 1950 US men’s national team, which boasted five players from St. Louis and completed one of the greatest World Cup upsets of all time, defeating England 1-0.