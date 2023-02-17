St. Louis CITY SC unveil 2023 The Spirit Kit

St. Louis CITY SC have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2023 MLS season, The Spirit Kit by adidas.
Inspired by the metallic and modern design of CITYPARK, The Spirt Kit is a celebration of the league's newest club and the community that helped bring it to life. Arch grey with red accents, the shirt is made with 100% recycled materials and represents the team's 'Our CITY, Our Spirit' mantra. A memorable kit to help kick off a memorable first season in Major League Soccer.
MLS is Back on February 25!