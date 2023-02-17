Jerseys

St. Louis CITY SC unveil 2023 The Spirit Kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A-23MLS_JerseyKits-16x9-STL

St. Louis CITY SC have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2023 MLS season, The Spirit Kit by adidas.

Inspired by the metallic and modern design of CITYPARK, The Spirt Kit is a celebration of the league's newest club and the community that helped bring it to life. Arch grey with red accents, the shirt is made with 100% recycled materials and represents the team's 'Our CITY, Our Spirit' mantra. A memorable kit to help kick off a memorable first season in Major League Soccer.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

;
STL_JERSEY_DETAILS15177.jpg
STL_JERSEY_DETAILS15181.jpg
STL_JERSEY_DETAILS15179.jpg
STL_JERSEY_DETAILS15178.jpg
Blom STL Spirit Kit

View more 2023 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 25!

Jerseys St. Louis CITY SC
More News
More News
Golden Boot candidate? Willy Agada's long path from Nigeria to SKC stardom
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Golden Boot candidate? Willy Agada's long path from Nigeria to SKC stardom
Sporting Kansas City sign defender Robert Castellanos
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign defender Robert Castellanos
Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Ilić
What Julián Araujo brings FC Barcelona & what his transfer means for LA Galaxy
Voices: Joseph Lowery

What Julián Araujo brings FC Barcelona & what his transfer means for LA Galaxy
FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay
Transfer Tracker

FC Barcelona sign LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo after transfer delay
CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic out 2-3 months after knee injury

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic out 2-3 months after knee injury
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video