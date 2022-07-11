St. Louis CITY SC sign winger Isak Jensen from Danish youth club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed winger Isak Jensen from Danish U-19 youth league side SönderjyskE Under-19, the club announced Monday.
Jensen signed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 and will occupy an international spot. The 18-year-old is STL’s latest pick-up as they continue building their roster prior to their 2023 MLS expansion season.
“Isak is a promising young talent, who is quick and exciting to watch,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel in a release. “He is a typical winger who loves to take on defenders one-v-one and he has been showing that as a teenager for club and country in Denmark.”
Jensen tallied eight goals in 29 matches for SönderjyskE Under-19, lining up on the left wing for 25 of those outings.
Internationally, Jensen has appeared for both the U-18 and U-19 Denmark Youth National team.
“Isak has been on our radar for quite some time,” head coach Bradley Carnell said in a release. “He certainly has the tools to be a key part of our system and his dynamic play on the wing will be fun to watch.”