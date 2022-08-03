St. Louis CITY SC sign NEXT Pro defender Kyle Hiebert ahead of inaugural season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS:Signing
St. Louis CITY SC signed defender Kyle Hiebert from St Louis CITY2 to a two-year contract beginning in their inaugural 2023 with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
Hiebert, 25, becomes the second CITY2 player to be signed to the first-team roster for 2023, alongside defender Josh Yaro.
“We are very excited and proud to keep Kyle in the STL family after the hard work he has put in this season,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel in a release. “Kyle’s leadership and quality on the field are attributes of a role model that we want to continue adding to this club. We had no doubts that Kyle could take the next step and are excited for how he finishes out the season and prepares for 2023.”
Hiebert joined CITY2 for the club’s inaugural 2022 season after a standout season with Missouri State University. The Canadian native has started all 17 games for St. Louis in MLS NEXT Pro, has recorded one goal and has 114 duels and 23 interceptions this season.
“It is great to see Kyle earn an MLS contract,” said first-team head coach Bradley Carnell in a release. “He has adapted well to our team’s principles and has shown strong qualities on the backline. We can’t wait to see his continual growth with us.”
