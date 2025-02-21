St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Alfredo Morales

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed former US international midfielder Alfredo Morales, the club announced Friday.
The 34-year-old veteran was signed via free agency through 2025 with an option for 2026.
“We’re excited to welcome Alfredo to St. Louis CITY SC,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
“He brings a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally, having played in top leagues in Europe and with the US men’s national team. His technical qualities, leadership, and ability to control the midfield will be a great asset to our squad.”
Morales has over a decade of experience playing in Germany, including stops with Hertha Berlin, FC Ingolstadt and Fortuna Düsseldorf. He crossed paths with Pfannenstiel at Düsseldorf from 2018-2020 before moving stateside.
In four seasons with NYCFC and San Jose Earthquakes, Morales recorded seven assists across 100 MLS appearances. Internationally, he has been capped 16 times for the US men's national team.
St. Louis open their 2025 season under new head coach Olof Mellberg on Feb. 22 vs. the Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
