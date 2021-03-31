St. Louis CITY SC's "STLMade" philosophy epitomized by Purina partnership

Initiatives like pet adoption opportunities at club events and bring-your-pet-to-the-game promotions are just a few of the ideas on the table as CITY SC and Purina – both of which are proud to be led by women – move forward.

The partnership marks Purina’s first entry into the soccer space, and aims to go well beyond the usual advertising placements to make St. Louis “the most pet-friendly club in MLS.”

“To be able to have such an incredible first founding partner when really we don't have a match for two years, it's really something to celebrate.”

“We're grateful that six months after a name and a crest and a color launch, here we are announcing our first founding partner, which is just amazing,” CITY SC owner Carolyn Kindle Betz told MLSsoccer.com in the run-up to Wednesday’s announcement of the deal with the St. Louis-based pet supply company this week. “What better place to have Purina right on our jerseys, close to our hearts? So I think that’s from our perspective how this whole thing has come together.

St. Louis CITY SC will play their inaugural MLS match in two years’ time, and having inked a jersey-front sponsorship with founding partners Purina as a stadium and training facility rises from the soil in Downtown West , the outlines of the brand-new club are taking clearer shape.

Born and bred in STL. Dedicated to Bringing Friends Together. A big welcome to @Purina – St. Louis CITY SC’s first Founding Partner and Official #stlCITYsc Jersey Sponsor! #OneGoalOneCITY x #STLMade pic.twitter.com/EZAYqGkchR

“Soccer in St Louis just has such a rich history and so does Purina, so that made a lot of sense,” said Nestlé Purina PetCare CEO and President Nina Leigh Krueger. “It's really all about soccer and how it's an accessible sport that embraces and celebrates diversity, and it's really played in every neighborhood here in St. Louis, and really every neighborhood around the world.

“We're a global brand and soccer is a global sport. So it's really exciting to see how we can bring pets into the game,” she added, “and really adding that new dimension to the fan experience.”

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the expansion to push back its MLS timetable by a year. While that was bad news on first glance, Kindle Betz now considers it a blessing in disguise. She said she’s been elated by the degree of interest in CITY SC among the region’s business community, and credits the longer run-up as well as the advocacy of MLS Commissioner Don Garber at a lunch with some two dozen of St. Louis’ top executives two years ago.

“While the [owner/investor] families could do so much, we really needed to have community and corporate support. And so beginning that day, we started making some phone calls and knocking on doors and trying to get things into motion,” she explained.

“During the pandemic, the decision was made to move to 2023, which was a tough one to make, but by far the best decision we've made, because it also allowed us to go back to all of these corporate sponsorships, of course Purina being one of them, and become more proactive as opposed to reactive.”