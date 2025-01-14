St Louis CITY SC loan Nökkvi Thórisson to Eredivisie club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
St. Louis CITY SC have loaned winger Nökkvi Thórisson to Sparta Rotterdam, the club announced Tuesday.
The Icelandic international joins the Eredivisie side through the end of June with a purchase option at the end of the loan.
“Having challenging himself and gaining valuable experience here in St. Louis, this loan move presents Nökkvi with a fantastic opportunity to continue his development in a competitive European league,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “Sparta Rotterdam has a rich history and a strong ambition which makes it an ideal environment for Nökkvi to continue improving as a player.”
Thórisson originally joined St. Louis from Belgian club Beerschot VA in the summer of 2023. He's since recorded 5g/1a in 44 appearances across all competitions.
St. Louis CITY SC open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 when they host Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
