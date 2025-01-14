St Louis CITY SC loan Nökkvi Thórisson to Eredivisie club

The Icelandic international joins the Eredivisie side through the end of June with a purchase option at the end of the loan.

“Having challenging himself and gaining valuable experience here in St. Louis, this loan move presents Nökkvi with a fantastic opportunity to continue his development in a competitive European league,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “Sparta Rotterdam has a rich history and a strong ambition which makes it an ideal environment for Nökkvi to continue improving as a player.”