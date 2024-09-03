St. Louis CITY loan Njabulo Blom to Kaizer Chiefs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
St. Louis CITY SC have loaned midfielder Njabulo Blom to South African Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs, the club announced Tuesday.
The deal lasts through June 2025 and contains a purchase option.
"We wish Njabulo good luck during his loan in South Africa," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "He will have a great opportunity to get more minutes at a competitive level and help continue his professional growth. Kaizer Chiefs is one of the top clubs in Africa."
Blom has 2g/1a in 42 appearances for St. Louis, arriving from Kaizer Chiefs before their record-setting 2023 MLS expansion season.
As Blom departs, Eduard Löwen and Chris Durkin are St. Louis' first-choice central midfielders. Summer signing Jake Girdwood-Reich adds depth.
