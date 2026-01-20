St. Louis CITY fully acquire Conrad Wallem from Slavia Prague

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have fully acquired midfielder Conrad Wallem from Czech powerhouse Slavia Prague, the club announced Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Norwegian is under contract through June 2029. He will occupy an international roster slot.
“Conrad has already proven that he is a fit for this club, both on and off the field,” said sporting director Corey Wray. “His tactical intelligence, experience and versatility will allow him to contribute immediately, and this permanent move should help him settle and build on the strong performances he showed with the group last season.
"We are extremely happy to have finalized this deal and are excited to further strengthen the squad ahead of the season.”
Last season, Wallem made 32 appearances for CITY, tallying 1g/4a.
Prior to joining St. Louis, Wallem made 47 appearances for Slavia Prague, contributing 9g/9a and featuring in 12 Europa League games, where he netted 1g/2a.
St. Louis open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 when they host Charlotte FC at Energizer Park (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
