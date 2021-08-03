Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC loan Tyler Freeman to Germany's Karlsruher SC

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Sporting Kansas City have loaned homegrown forward Tyler Freeman to Karlsruher SC for the 2021-22 German 2. Bundesliga season, it was announced Tuesday.

SKC have the right to recall the 18-year-old.

In October 2018, the academy product became the second-youngest player in Sporting history to sign an MLS contract at 15 years old. He’s recorded six goals and one assist in 35 USL Championship appearances for Sporting Kansas City II, their reserve side.

Freeman joined Sporting KC's academy at age 11 in 2014 and represented his hometown club at the U-12 through U-19 levels before jumping to the professional ranks.

Internationally, he's competed for the United States at the U-14, U-16 and U-17 levels, notably competing at the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship alongside Sporting teammate Gianluca Busio and helping the US to a second-place finish at the tournament.

Under the direction of manager Christian Eichner, Karlsruher SC finished sixth in last year's 2. Bundesliga and have begun the 2021-22 campaign with consecutive wins over Hansa Rostock and SV Darmstadt 98.

