Sporting Kansas City re-sign goalkeeper John Pulskamp

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City have re-signed goalkeeper John Pulskamp through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

Pulskamp, 21, joins a Sporting goalkeeper group that includes starter Tim Melia and Kendall McIntosh.

The 21-year-old had his MLS breakthrough in 2021, making his league debut last April while becoming the third-youngest goalkeeper to win a regular-season match in a 2-1 victory at New York Red Bulls. He went on to start the following five MLS matches in relief of Melia, who was out with injury.

The California native began his professional career with Sporting Kansas City II in 2019, and was signed as a homegrown in 2020 despite not playing in SKC's academy. He did, however, play for the LA Galaxy academy, and Sporting sent allocation money to LA for his homegrown rights.

Internationally, Pulskamp was called up to the US men's national team in 2021, where he was an unused substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18. He has also featured extensively at different levels on the US youth international circuit.

