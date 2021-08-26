Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has made rulings on both a mass confrontation issue involving Midwestern rivals Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, and another involving a red card on Sporting Kansas City player Remi Walter, all stemming from Week 21 action on August 21.

Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake mass confrontation

The Rapids and RSL were found in violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 83rd minute of their match on Aug. 21. The Colorado Rapids have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Since Real Salt Lake has violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, the organization and head coach Freddy Juarez each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Advertising

Remi Walter failure to leave the field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute of Kansas City’s match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 21. Walter has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Remi Walter red card appeal denied

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Sporting Kansas City’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Remi Walter in the 21st minute of Kansas City’s match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 21.

As a result of the denied appeal, Walter is not eligible to play in Sporting Kansas City’s next regular season game on Aug. 28 against the Colorado Rapids as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Sporting Kansas City’s appeal was unsuccessful, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2021 season.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Sporting Kansas City Rémi Walter Colorado Rapids Real Salt Lake

Advertising

Related Stories

San Jose's Nathan, New England's Traustason fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Houston midfielder Darwin Ceren suspended for one additional match

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Philadelphia homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Philadelphia homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel
"I am ready to play": Ricardo Pepi on his decision to join USMNT
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

"I am ready to play": Ricardo Pepi on his decision to join USMNT
Cincinnati's Caleb Stanko wants to inflict "humiliation" on Columbus in Hell is Real rematch 
Rivalry Week

Cincinnati's Caleb Stanko wants to inflict "humiliation" on Columbus in Hell is Real rematch 
Biggest takeaways from the USMNT World Cup qualifying roster 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Biggest takeaways from the USMNT World Cup qualifying roster 
USMNT names first 2022 World Cup Qualifying roster, includes Ricardo Pepi

USMNT names first 2022 World Cup Qualifying roster, includes Ricardo Pepi
More News
Video
Video
2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
7:53

2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
4:25

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
15:15

Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
MISS: Nani, MLS All-Stars - Penalty Shootout
0:22

MISS: Nani, MLS All-Stars - Penalty Shootout
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.