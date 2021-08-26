Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel

Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake mass confrontation

The Rapids and RSL were found in violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 83rd minute of their match on Aug. 21. The Colorado Rapids have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Since Real Salt Lake has violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, the organization and head coach Freddy Juarez each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.