Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has made rulings on both a mass confrontation issue involving Midwestern rivals Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, and another involving a red card on Sporting Kansas City player Remi Walter, all stemming from Week 21 action on August 21.
Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake mass confrontation
The Rapids and RSL were found in violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 83rd minute of their match on Aug. 21. The Colorado Rapids have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Since Real Salt Lake has violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, the organization and head coach Freddy Juarez each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Remi Walter failure to leave the field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute of Kansas City’s match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 21. Walter has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Remi Walter red card appeal denied
The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Sporting Kansas City’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Remi Walter in the 21st minute of Kansas City’s match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 21.
As a result of the denied appeal, Walter is not eligible to play in Sporting Kansas City’s next regular season game on Aug. 28 against the Colorado Rapids as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Sporting Kansas City’s appeal was unsuccessful, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2021 season.