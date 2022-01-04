Source: Minnesota United sign South African international to U22 Initiative deal

Minnesota United FC have acquired forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane from Maritzburg United FC in the South African top flight, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. He will be added to Minnesota's roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

NEWS STORY: #MNUFC has signed young South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane within the #MLS Under-22 initiative; the 21-year-old is projected to play anywhere in the front three attacking spots for #Loons . https://t.co/IgAjbzrfTh

Hlongwane, 21, has eight caps with the South African national team. The dynamic forward can play through the center or on either wing, plus has eight goals and six assists over 56 professional appearances with Maritzburg.

The forward gives Adrian Heath's side further options in attack behind a likely starting trio of Adrien Hunou, Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane. Hlongwane will be Minnesota's first addition of the offseason. Veteran midfielder Ozzie Alonso headlines the departures thus far, joining Atlanta United via free agency.