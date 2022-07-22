Sebastian Mendez trade: LAFC’s latest doubling-down on MLS Cup aspirations

It wasn’t at the global profile of former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale or Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini like their additions from June.

But LAFC made the type of summertime signing Tuesday that underscored their trophy-hunting credentials in 2022, adding midfielder Sebastian Mendez in a trade with Orlando City SC. And it cost just $300,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), with another $450k in conditional GAM tied to the Ecuadorian international re-upping with the Black & Gold.

In some corners across the league, it prompted a simple question: How?

Head coach Steve Cherundolo offered some context in his Thursday media availability, praising the work front-office duo John Thorrington and Will Kuntz do in trying to bolster the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

“John and Will and our scouting department, as well as our coaching staff, we do our homework and we are always trying to improve the group on the field but also off the field,” Cherundolo said.