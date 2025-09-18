Seattle Sounders sign Reed Baker-Whiting to contract extension

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown defender Reed Baker-Whiting to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Thursday.

"We’re pleased to have him continue his journey with us and believe this new contract reflects the potential we see in him."

"Reed is a young and promising talent who’s already shown a lot of maturity in his time with the club," Seattle general manager Craig Waibel said.

With his new deal, the 20-year-old US youth international will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Baker-Whiting excelled for Seattle's youth academy before signing a professional deal in 2021 at age 16. He's also played extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance.

For his Seattle career, Baker-Whiting has 1g/3a in 77 matches across all competitions. He helped the Sounders win the 2025 Leagues Cup.

At this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, Baker-Whiting started Seattle's match against Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid.

"I’ve really enjoyed coaching Reed over the past few seasons and watching him grow into a more confident and capable player," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

"He’s still young, but he carries himself well and continues to show progress every time he steps on the field. This new contract is a good step forward for him, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop within the group."