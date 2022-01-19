Seattle Sounders re-sign goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old returns to Seattle after temporarily being a free agent.
“We are pleased to bring Stefan back to the club after his performance last season,” general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “He proved that he can play at a top level when called upon, and we are excited to have another talented member of our roster return this season.”
Cleveland joined Seattle ahead of 2020 as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind longtime starter Stefan Frei after spending the previous three seasons with Chicago Fire FC. He started 15 games in 2021 after Frei suffered a knee injury, deputizing with three clean sheets and 47 saves while helping Seattle's defense stay among the top units in the Western Conference.
Before turning pro, Cleveland was a standout at the collegiate level for Dartmouth before transferring to Louisville. He was drafted by the Fire in the second round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft (26th overall), where he started five MLS matches in 2018.
Along with Frei and Cleveland, Seattle's goalkeeper group also includes former Stanford University standout Andrew Thomas.