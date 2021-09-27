Seattle Sounders make statement with "huge win" at Sporting KC

After Wednesday's heartbreaking and emotionally draining defeat against Club León in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final, how the Seattle Sounders would bounce back in their return to MLS play against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday was anybody's guess.

Seattle have proven a resilient group over the years. It's long been a hallmark of the club that Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer often points to as an engrained part of his team's ethos. But Sunday's task was a tall order for even the most mentally strong of teams as Seattle traveled to one of the league's most hostile venues in Children's Mercy Park, taking on a Sporting KC team that entered the match one point clear of the Sounders for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Those questions can be considered answered following Sunday's match, which saw the Sounders pull out a hard-fought 2-1 victory thanks to a first-half opener from Cristian Roldan and a 55th-minute game-winner from Will Bruin.

"Everybody wrote the story how we came up short against León and how are we going to bounce back mentally?" Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said after the game. "Well, our team just gave you guys the answer."

For a team with Seattle's ultimate aspirations, Roldan said that Sunday's result was a crucial one as they make a run at the No. 1 seed during the stretch run of the season. Seattle still have nine games left in their 2021 league season and are now two points clear of Sporting KC with a game in hand.

"I think after a disappointing result, we could have easily said, 'We're on short rest, we're away from home, it's going to be a difficult game'," Roldan said. "But I think the guys embraced the challenge, embraced the that it was going to be a difficult game. And you saw it in the first half, guys were bought in, willing to sacrifice a part of their game for the good of the team.

"It was a huge win. Obviously with the circumstances with Sporting being at the top with us, we felt like it was like a must-win — a six-point game if we wanted to win the Western Conference. We still think there's a lot of room to go up and down in the standings but if we want to achieve what we want to achieve, and that's get first in the Western Conference, we needed to win that game."