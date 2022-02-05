Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders loan midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere to Czech Republic club

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Seattle Sounders FC have loaned midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyškov in the Czech second division, the club announced Saturday.

The 19-year-old homegrown player is on a free loan through May 31, 2022, the end of MFK Vyškov’s season.

“We are excited about this opportunity for Ethan to develop as a player,” general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Getting new experiences and additional playing time in different environments has proved to be beneficial for our players, and we can’t wait to see how Ethan improves during his time with MFK Vyškov.”

Dobbelaere signed a homegrown contract with Seattle in June 2020. He’s appeared in eight regular-season MLS matches, plus 27 for reserve side Tacoma Defiance.

He was one of three Sounders players (Danny Leyva, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez) to make the United States' roster for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, subbing on against Senegal and starting against the Netherlands.

