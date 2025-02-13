Jerseys

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2025 The Salish Sea Kit

Seattle Sounders FC have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, The Salish Sea Kit by adidas.

The kit is designed in collaboration with artists representing the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes – paying homage to the Sounders' deep connection to the Puget Sound and highlighting the club's shared responsibility as stewards of the greater watershed.

Further, the kit's distinctive pattern honors the flowing nature of water through the voices of women who have carried on Coast Salish weaving practices for generations.

SEA 2025 - Full
SEA 2025 - Collar
SEA 2025 - Lower Detail
SEA 2025 - Lifestyle

