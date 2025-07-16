Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2025 Orca Kit

Seattle Sounders FC have unveiled the Orca Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
As part of Seattle's re-emergence into professional soccer, the club evolved their identity into an unconventional combination of its original wordmark and orca.
With unique sign-offs, this jersey celebrates the crown jewel of that era – the Sounders' 1995 A-League champions – 30 years later.