Seattle's new signing gets shoutout from uncle Demba Ba after impressive debut

The shoutout from his famous uncle was no doubt a cherry on top to the milestone debut for Cissoko, who head coach Brian Schmetzer touted as a preseason standout in part due to his training ground battles with Will Bruin that helped convince the Seattle coaching staff he was a potential first-team contributor. With plenty of season left to go and injuries, fixture congestion and squad rotation sure to be a factor, Saturday's match might not be the last we see of Cissoko in Seattle's back line.