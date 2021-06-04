San Jose Earthquakes sign SuperDraft pick George Asomani

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder George Asomani, it was announced Friday. San Jose selected Asomani in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft this past January.
Asomani isn't immediately being placed on the club's active roster, thus will not yet require an international slot. He signed a one-year contract with team options through 2024.
“We felt fortunate to be able to select George in the second round of the SuperDraft and believe he has promising qualities we can build on,” general manager Jesse Fioranelli said in a club statement. “After the draft, he concluded the 2020-21 season with North Carolina State before arriving in San Jose and impressing with his work ethic and athleticism. We intend to be patient with George’s development and want to accompany him as he continues to grow at the MLS level of competition.
Asomani, 22, spent two years at NC State and started 32 matches. Before that, he played two years at Monroe College and he was a two-time All-American.
San Jose have experienced a mixed start to the 2021 season. They have nine points from eight games, though entered the league's international break on a four-game losing streak. They return to action on June 19 against Austin FC, where they will take part in Austin's long-awaited inaugural home match.