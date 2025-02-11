San Jose Earthquakes sign goalkeeper Daniel to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed goalkeeper Daniel to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is entering his third season with San Jose after arriving from Brazilian Serie A club Internacional in January 2023.

"We’re pleased to re-sign Daniel," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. "We believe he can be among the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer and look forward to his playing a critical role in improving our team in the defending end of the field."

Daniel has six clean sheets in 34 appearances, helping lead the Earthquakes back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023. He was limited to 12 appearances last year after undergoing hamstring surgery in March.

"I’m very happy to be renewing my contract,” Daniel said. "San Jose is my home, so you can be sure that I will always do my best. I’m looking forward to creating moments of joy with my team and our fans. Let’s go, Earthquakes!"