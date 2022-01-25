San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Tanner Beason to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Tanner Beason to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
Beason, 24, is coming off a breakout season where he appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and was a key member of San Jose’s backline alongside Nathan.
"We knew that Tanner was a talented player coming out of Stanford and are very happy with his continued growth at the pro level," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He was an influential member of the team in both 2020 and 2021 and we're excited to reward his contributions with a new contract that will keep him in San Jose for the next few years."
The 24-year-old was the 12th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, logging nine starts as a rookie.
During his college soccer career, Beason was a three-time NCAA champion and two-time First Team All-American, as well as the 2018 Pac-12 Player of the Year. At Stanford, he posted 20 goals and 11 assists in 81 appearances (all starts).