Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Tanner Beason to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Tanner Beason to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Beason, 24, is coming off a breakout season where he appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and was a key member of San Jose’s backline alongside Nathan.

"We knew that Tanner was a talented player coming out of Stanford and are very happy with his continued growth at the pro level," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He was an influential member of the team in both 2020 and 2021 and we're excited to reward his contributions with a new contract that will keep him in San Jose for the next few years."

The 24-year-old was the 12th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, logging nine starts as a rookie.

During his college soccer career, Beason was a three-time NCAA champion and two-time First Team All-American, as well as the 2018 Pac-12 Player of the Year. At Stanford, he posted 20 goals and 11 assists in 81 appearances (all starts).

San Jose Earthquakes Tanner Beason Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg
Austin FC sign goalkeeper Damian Las from Fulham FC
Austin FC exercise offseason buyout on midfielder Ulises Segura
More News
More News
Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg
Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Tyler Adams: USMNT midfield can "dominate games” with Weston McKennie & Yunus Musah
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Tyler Adams: USMNT midfield can "dominate games” with Weston McKennie & Yunus Musah
USA vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USA vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Kacper Przybylko craves "new chapter" in Chicago, holds no grudges to Philadelphia
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Kacper Przybylko craves "new chapter" in Chicago, holds no grudges to Philadelphia
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Tanner Beason to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Tanner Beason to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
More Video