Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign midfielder Jack Skahan

Jack Skahan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed midfielder Jack Skahan through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Skahan originally joined San Jose via the 2020 MLS SuperDraft (No. 27 overall) after starring at the University of North Carolina. He has since made 29 MLS appearances (six starts), scoring two goals and recording one assist.

The 25-year-old projects as a midfield depth piece as San Jose enter their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez. Last year, they made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.

San Jose's 2024 campaign starts on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

