San Jose Earthquakes re-sign goalkeeper Matt Bersano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed free-agent goalkeeper Matt Bersano, the club announced Wednesday.
Bersano joins San Jose through the 2022 MLS season with a club option for 2023.
The 29-year-old is among the longest-tenured players with San Jose, having made 60 appearances for the club's former USL Championship affiliate Reno 1868 FC since 2017. He awaits his MLS debut.
San Jose enter 2022 with last year's starter JT Marcinkowski and 16-year-old homegrown product Emmanuel Ochoa as the other two goalkeepers on their first-team roster.