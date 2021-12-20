Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign defender Paul Marie

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Defender Paul Marie has signed a new contract with the San Jose Earthquakes, the club announced Monday.

Marie's deal keeps him with San Jose through the 2022 season and includes a club option for 2023.

“Paul is one of our longest-tenured players and took on a bigger role with the team in 2021,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “We value his versatility at the fullback position and felt signing him to a restructured contract early in the offseason was a priority."

The 26-year-old Frenchman made a career-high 22 appearances (nine starts) for the Quakes last season, totaling just over 1,000 MLS minutes. He's seen his role increase in each of his last three seasons with San Jose after spending the majority of his 2018 rookie season on loan in the USL Championship with now-defunct Reno 1868 FC.

Marie was a three-year starter at Florida International University from 2015-17, racking up 14 goals and 14 assists, before he was selected 12th overall by San Jose in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

