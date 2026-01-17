San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima retires

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima has retired from professional soccer, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old competed in MLS for the past nine seasons with San Jose (2017-20, '25), Austin FC (2021-23) and the New England Revolution (2024), contributing 9g/20a in 211 appearances.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play professional soccer and go out on my terms,” said Lima. “First, I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, staff, fans, community and everyone who supported me along the way to get to this point.

"I also want to thank all the clubs I’ve played for, especially the San Jose Earthquakes, where I began and will now finish my career."

Lima began his career as a homegrown player for San Jose, playing 100 games before his stints with Austin and New England. He returned to San Jose in 2025, making 11 MLS appearances.

On the international senior level, Lima earned nine caps with the United States.

“Nick enjoyed a very good career in MLS and has been an outstanding player and professional with the Earthquakes,” said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

“I want to thank him for his outstanding service to our club and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”