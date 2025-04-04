San Jose Earthquakes: Chris Wondolowski's example inspires future generations

It would almost be annoying. But how can you ignore it? The person reminding you to follow up the shot has scored more goals than anyone in MLS history.

You’ve outshone your peers at every level so far, in large part because you’re faster and stronger than everyone else around you. You’re out at practice. You receive the ball on the wing and you recognize a defender closing down the space in front of you. So, you just go ahead and send the ball 20 yards forward. It’s not like he’s going to outrun you to it once it’s past him. After you sprint by, you play the ball centrally to set up a teammate for a shot. The ball caroms off the keeper and, for a moment, exists in purgatory. The keeper scrambles and recovers it. You’re still standing outside the box. And the only thing you hear, despite everything you did before the shot, is someone yelling, “REBOUND!”

Doing the dirty work

Chris Wondolowski didn’t get that academy experience. And he didn’t have a physical skillset that allowed him to avoid close attention to small details. Now, four years removed from a playing career that saw him work his way from Chico State University, to the fourth round of the MLS Supplemental Draft, to a 16-year career and 171 MLS goals, Wondolowski is trying to teach the best and brightest young forwards of the San Jose Earthquakes’ academy that all goals count the same.

"Do some of that dirty work," Wondolowski, San Jose’s U23 individual development programming head, said. "I think you'll be rewarded a lot more often. They might not be, you know, big social media hits. It's not cool posting about your two-yard rebound tap-in. But hey, like, that was a game-winner."

That’s not to say you have to avoid making a highlight reel. Yeah, Wondo is still going to get on your back about making the near-post run the same way former Houston Dynamo assistant coach John Spencer used to get on him about making the near-post run. Look, even if you don’t get on the ball with that run, you’re setting yourself up to be in position for any rebounds. But Wondo knows there are plenty of ways to succeed. He knows that you can get 10 different opinions on how a single moment of play should develop and all 10 might be correct.

Still, why wouldn’t you make that run when you can? That’s a good run to make. And you can do it even if it’s not totally instinctual.

"I think Wondo had this natural ability to know where to be at the right time, the right place, and he had the ability to finish,” said former teammate and San Jose’s head of youth soccer partnerships Shea Salinas. “But I think what makes a difficult transition for coaches or for players to become coaches is the fact that some things just come natural and are difficult to explain.